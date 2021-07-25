Xi Jinping launches Digital Yuan, Joe Biden does too?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese government under President Xi Jinping is known to have a digital yuan which will soon be rolled out to some of its citizens.

Previously, it had been mentioned that the digital yuan would be tested in the food delivery industry through the start-up Meituan Dianping.

According to a source from Bloomberg News, Meituan is in talks with the central bank of China, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) to use digital currency, called electronic payment in digital currency or DCEP, according to The Star.

More recently, CNBC International reported that China has rolled out its digital yuan to more than one million Chinese citizens.

What about the United States? Will you join too?

Just like other countries, the United States is also in the process of developing its own currency or digital type.Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

But while China has launched its digital currency, the United States is still focusing on the research stage.

There are two groups in charge of research, namely the MIT Digital Currency Initiative (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)and the central bank of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

The two are in the process of deciphering what a digital currency will look like for American society and the point of privacy being a major concern. Analysts in Uncle Sam’s country are also monitoring the launch of the digital yuan in China.

“I think if there was a digital dollar, privacy would be a very, very important part of it. The United States is very different from China,” said Neha Narula, director of the Digital Currency Initiative at MIT Media. Lab. 2021).

But there is another challenge with digital currencies, and that is the low internet usage in the United States.

The Pew Research Center reports that 7% of Americans do not use the Internet. Black Americans increased 9% and all Americans over 65 increased 25%.

Additionally, people with disabilities in the United States say they are three times more likely to be online than people without disabilities. This is also what MIT is currently doing.

Narula said projects made using the CBDC hypothesis can coexist with physical money. People can still use cash if they want to.

One of the goals of the CDBC in the United States is to maintain the United States dollar as the monetary leader in the world economy.

“The United States should not rely on its current leadership in this area [mata uang fisik]. He should go ahead and develop a clear strategy on how to stay strong and capitalize on the strength of the US dollar, ”said Darrell Duffie, professor of finance graduate studies in business at Stanford University.

The issue of the prospects of the digital yuan has also been described as a dangerous threat to Western countries in the future.

“The digital yuan is the biggest threat to the West that we have faced in the past 30 to 40 years. It will allow China to put its claws on everyone in the West and allow them to export their digital authoritarianism, ”said Kyle Bass of Hayman. Capital management.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, CBDCIndonesia aka Digital Rupee is also still under review. The concept is still being finalized so that its implementation is as planned.

This was transmitted by the executive director of the head of the communications department of Bank Indonesia, Erwin Haryono, in a Media Taklimat, Friday (25/6/2021).

Several other countries are indeed intensively presenting digital currencies in parallel with the rapid development of crypto-currencies. But Indonesia, Erwin said, must be done gradually.

“The CBDC was not part of the working group on the Master Plan for the Development of the Money Market and the Payment System. Because the CBDC also involves technology platforms, etc. ”Erwin explained.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(bag bag)





