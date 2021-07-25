Nancy Mace called herself a new voice for the GOP and then she pivoted.





Mr. Sherman, a Korean War veteran, nodded. It was a shame that was happening, he said of the Jan.6 assault, adding that he was very upset with some of Mr. Trump’s remarks.

But the former president had been effective, he said. In my entire life, I have never been able to see anyone accomplish so much, added Sherman, citing low unemployment rates and a strong economy. The bottom line was, did it get the job done?

Penny Ford, a Mount Pleasant resident who attended the event with her husband, Jim Ford, gave a more reluctant assessment, explaining that they had grimaced at Ms Maces’ comments about the former president. Yet, she said, the MP was the best we have yet.

Ms Ford said they would prefer to be represented by someone like Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a loyal Trump loyalist who helped plan the challenge of electing Mr Bidens to the House or the Senator Ted Cruz from Texas who led the effort to invalidate her in the Senate and said they would consider voting against Ms Mace next year if I had a choice for someone else.

The first female Citadel graduate, Ms Mace based her 2020 winning campaign on her up-from-the-bootstraps biography, detailing her journey from rambling Waffle House waitress to state house representative. She beat Mr Cunningham, who had been the first Democrat to hold the seat in nearly four decades, by just over a percentage point.

During the election campaign, Ms Mace followed a cautious line, balancing her libertarian streak with a more pragmatic approach, replicating a story of denouncing members of her own party and reaching the other side of the aisle.

And in the days following the January 6 attack, she didn’t spare her tongue. What was needed, Ms Mace said, was nothing less than a complete rebuilding of the party. Now was the time for Republicans to be honest with their constituents, she said: Whatever the political consequences, I will tell the truth.

