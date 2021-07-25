Boris Johnson’s plans for a culture war may have exploded – Palatinate





By Frank Kelly In a bizarre act of self-inflicted punishment, MP Lee Anderson decided it would be too painful for him to watch England play against Italy in the Euro 2020 final. on their knees represented an endorsement of “Black Lives Matter,” a movement whose fundamentals aim to undermine our very way of life. Mr Anderson’s comments may seem to ignore why players have chosen to openly show their opposition to racism, but the question to be asked here is how the country got into a contentious national debate over whether should footballers kneel? Especially when it’s clear why the players are doing it, they’ve said it themselves. They are fed up with seeing footballers subjected to an onslaught of vile racist abuse. Footballers argue that taking the knee is an act of solidarity with those who are victims of racial violence. “I simply do not support the people who participate in this type of gestural politics” Priti Patel, Minister of the Interior Some suggest the answer lies with Boris Johnson and Priti Patel. At the start of the Euro, Mrs Patel, the Minister of the Interior, was asked if she supported the English fans booing the players by taking the knee; she replied, I just can’t stand people who participate in this type of gestural politics. Critics noted that Ms Patel had previously stood outside an anti-trafficking raid with a jacket visibly labeled “Home Secretary.” Mr Johnsons spokesperson also explained that the Prime Minister respects the right of those who choose to demonstrate peacefully and to make their feelings known. Both refused to condemn those who booed an anti-racist message. Ms Patels’ sudden decision to condemn racist abuse after the final backfired. She may have capitalized on the fact that the whole country suddenly succumbed to collective amnesia as she began to criticize the racist abuse England players were receiving something Tyrone Mings quickly understood. Mr Johnson and Ms Patels rushed to reverse their refusal to condemn racism and did not go unnoticed. Mr Johnson chose not to condemn fans booing players by taking the knee Mr Johnson has chosen not to condemn fans booing players by kneeling down. Commentators point out that despite the evidence showing his refusal to condemn the boos, the Prime Minister made the following statement in the House of Commons: We have made it clear that no one should boo the England team. Politically this seems strange, why is the Prime Minister risking the side of a group of smart and popular footballers who are both leaders on and off the pitch? The answer is because Mr Johnson had yet to realize that people could see a somewhat clumsy attempt to distract from the larger issue at hand. Some critics suggest that the debates surrounding the knee grip are being used by the government to distract attention from other issues facing the country. Kneeling is one way to show solidarity with victims of racist abuse, support supporters. However, instead of discussing how to tackle systemic racism in Britain, we find ourselves in a situation where the public is drawn into debating whether or not to support a simple anti-racist message. After the penalty shootout, Gary Neville remarked that the level of leadership over the past two years in this country has been poor. After the game, the audience was quick to point out that the Prime Minister’s statements regarding the boos from players taking the knee were contradictory. Should the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior bear some responsibility for the racist abuses targeting players? Mr Johnson will be alarmed that his recent attempt to stir up the division he appears to need to have come straight back to him. Image: Andrew Parsons via Flickr

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palatinate.org.uk/boris-johnsons-plans-for-a-culture-war-may-have-boomeranged/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos