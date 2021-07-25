Politics
Farooq Abdullah – The New Indian Express
SRINAGAR: A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated to key leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Chairman Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that there had been “no follow-up results” on the ground .
Abdullah said this in reference to the Prime Minister’s remarks at the June 24 meeting in New Delhi that he wanted to win the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and remove “Dilli ki doori” (distance from Delhi) and “Dil ki doori” (distance between hearts).
“It was a welcome statement, but there is no effort on the pitch to win people’s hearts.
People continue to be locked up and dissent is not tolerated. We want to see change on the ground, a visible effort to win back those people who have suffered the trauma of their state’s dismemberment, its special status abruptly removed, “the three-time former chief minister told PTI here.
“We haven’t seen any follow-up results yet, even after a month,” he said.
“Trust is something that has been lacking on both sides (Delhi and Srinagar). Successive prime ministers – Jawaharlal Nehru, Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee – have made promises but the trust deficit persisted,” he said. he adds.
The 83-year-old veteran politician said he and his party attended the Delhi meeting because it was an invitation from the prime minister, although he expected none.
Yet he had hoped for action to win people’s hearts and minds, but nothing happened.
Abdullah insisted that the restoration of a “full and undiluted” state in Jammu and Kashmir should precede elections to its Assembly.
All the major parties demanded it and the Center should prove its good faith by accepting this.
When asked if his party would participate in the elections if state status was not granted before that, the president of the NC said: “We will decide at that point when the bugle sounds. Then we will sit down. and decide what we need to do. “
In response to a question on the fate of the People’s Alliance for the Declaration of Gupkar (PAGD), a conglomerate of six dominant political parties, including the NC and its great rival PDP, Abdullah said that the alliance stands tall and “we’re together. We’re all over there. We haven’t left.
He said the alliance was hastily cobbled together when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked on August 5, 2019.
“We are all like-minded people who have come together to work for the restoration, knowing full well that under this government it will not be restored.”
“But we will continue to fight democratically and legally. The people after us will also stand up and try to work for the restoration of this,” he said.
Abdullah also pointed out that earlier this month the Boundaries Commission visited Jammu and Kashmir and no member of parliament, who is an associate member, had been invited to sit and attend the debates.
Abdullah, who currently represents Srinagar in parliament, urged opposition national political parties to “forget” their plans and positions and unite to strengthen the pillar of democracy as “time is running out”.
“The tragedy with India is that the opposition is divided and unless it unites for the restoration of democracy and forgets its own party plans and positions, we can never get our democratic structure back. .
“And I think efforts are being made, I see that they are trying to come together and I hope that will happen soon because time is running out,” he said.
The National Conference was part of a rally at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar on June 22, two days before Prime Minister Modi chaired the meeting with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting at Pawar’s residence was described as “non-political” but a like-minded interaction by CPI (M) leader Nilotpal Basu who was among the attendees.
Asked whether he would play a role in bringing together opposition parties across the country, Abdullah said: “All of you, whether you’re in the south, east, west or north, we must all come together, aim to strengthen democracy, to make the pillar of democracy much stronger. It will happen because it is the need of the hour. “
Abdullah, who was detained under strict Public Security Law after the Center abrogated the special status of the former state and divided it into two Union Territories, said the biggest problem today was the COVID-19 pandemic that shut everything down, dragging the political process “really to nothing”.
Now that things have started to improve and Covid is under control, “you will see political activity on a much larger scale. I am sure that as things improve political parties will meet. and strategize for the future. “
He referred to the demand made by all leaders at the June 24 meeting to level the playing field allowing political parties to exercise their functions and ensure security.
“Forget to review security. I can tell you that other leaders lost their security after the meeting. While their people, who have no position with the people, have all the security, all the vehicles and then they say we are fair.
“Where is the justice?” We showed them that even when we were locked in the municipal elections without touching the people, people still voted for us in large numbers, which shook them, “he said. added.
Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – all former chief ministers – were part of the 14-member delegation from Jammu and Kashmir to attend the meeting with the Prime Minister.
