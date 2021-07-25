



Early Tuesday morning, federal authorities threw a bombshell: according to prosecutors, an American close to the president was also working for a foreign dictatorship and had tried to influence policy. The indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleged that an unregistered foreign agent named Thomas Barrack spent years liaising with the UAE and then subtly attempting to manipulate the former President Donald Trump towards the goals of the United Arab Emirates.

This parallel effort by an autocratic regime elsewhere underscores just how sensitive the Trump administration was to outside influences.

Russia and other post-Soviet oligarchs have attempted to influence US policy in recent years. But this parallel effort by an autocratic regime elsewhere underscores how much the Trump administration was apparently susceptible to outside influence, as Trump surrounded himself with a rotating cast of shady characters with conflicting goals and allegedly illegal.

Barrack, Trump’s former foreign and economic policy adviser, is perhaps best known as one of Trump’s top fundraisers of 2016. From there, he became chairman of the inaugural Trumps 2017 committee. Billionaire, Barrack spent years swimming in waters similar to Trump’s, eventually becoming a close friend of the former president, according to the New York Times. Through a spokesperson, Barrack denied the charges. “Mr. Barrack has made himself available to investigators from the start. He is not guilty and will plead not guilty,” the spokesperson said.

Yet in addition to working as a pro-Trump agent, Barrack is said to have had a side activity as a secret agent for the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf dictatorship with a habit of killing dissidents, journalists and even Western academics. Despite their human rights atrocities, the UAE has managed to remain a close American partner for years, in part thanks to Barrack’s alleged work.

Barrack is now facing what are known as Section 951 charges, which were the same charges against convicted Russian agent Maria Butina. While the charges are technically different from the broader violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act, both laws focus on those who work secretly in the United States on behalf of foreign governments and fail to notify the Department. American Justice of their relations with these governments.

Barracks’ efforts on behalf of the UAE have been overwhelming, according to prosecutors. Barrack reportedly altered Trump’s speeches to praise the Emirati dictatorship and pushed for more pro-Emirati political decisions and staffing. He secretly passed internal White House discussions to the UAE government and put together a so-called wishlist of policy decisions from UAE officials that they wanted the Trump administration to implement, according to the indictment. Barrack also lobbied in a more public way, such as writing pro-UAE editorials, he said.

Barrack, naturally, never bothered to reveal that he might have ulterior motives for adopting such a pro-UAE tactic, prosecutors say. It is not known exactly how much money Barrack made directly from this work, although it took place as private equity firm Barracks received some $ 1.5 billion from the UAE and its relative. ally Saudi Arabia, according to the New York Times. However, it seems clear who he was working directly with: Among those helping to lead the barracks’ efforts appeared to be Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the de facto leader of the UAE dictatorial slap, appears to be identified in the American indictment as Emirati official 1.

The defendant [Barrack] is charged with extremely serious offenses based on behavior that strikes at the very heart of our democracy, prosecutors wrote.

In any other administration, these revelations could have sent shockwaves through Washington. It was, after all, a foreign dictatorship that allegedly ruled a figure directly into the orbit of US presidents, successfully influencing politics along the way.

He is a president, after all, whose leader and campaign vice-presidents have both received prison sentences for secretly working for a foreign government.

But for Trump, the allegations are hardly surprising. He is a president, after all, whose leader and campaign vice-presidents have both received prison sentences for secretly working for a foreign government. This is a president whose personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is currently under investigation into whether he has not registered his work on behalf of corrupt foreign clients and whose former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, helped to whitewash the reputation of a now sanctioned. oligarch without disclosing any of his work to US officials. (Both have denied any wrongdoing.) Heck, Barrack isn’t even the first prominent Trump fundraiser to be accused of working secretly at the behest of corrupt foreign actors whose honor belongs to Elliott Broidy, who has recently pleaded guilty to a similar charge.

Nor is it necessarily surprising that the UAE is resorting to such efforts to affect US policy. The dictatorship is linked to one of the largest foreign bribery programs ever and has helped Dubai transform into one of the world’s biggest money laundering hotspots. He has also spent tens of millions of people lobbying US officials in recent years. The United Arab Emirates even has the honor of being the dictatorship that gives the most money to American think tanks, according to the Center for International Policy.

While Russia has relied on crooked officials like Mike Flynn (who collapsed in disgrace) and groups like the National Rifle Association in an attempt to infiltrate U.S. policy discussions, the UAE has managed to reach the most high echelons of the White House and even to implement policies he apparently wanted.

Related

Trump, of course, had no problem selling to the foreign highest bidder whenever he got the chance. Like moths to a corrupted flame, it seemed to attract other twisted individuals as well.

Hopefully, with a new administration in the White House looking to expand its efforts to unearth undisclosed foreign lobbying networks, the happy days of foreign powers planting secret agents to whisper into U.S. presidents’ ears might be behind us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/tom-barrack-suggests-trump-s-white-house-was-even-more-ncna1274880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos