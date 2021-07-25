Turkish Ambassador reveals secrets and deceptions of war in Syria

Ambassador mer nhon publishes a book on his work in Damascus and Ankara.

The fighting may have largely ended in Syria, but the crisis will linger there for years to come, especially with signs that ISIS and other extremists are resurfacing. The solution therefore requires the execution of all the articles of resolution 2254 of the United Nations Security Council, that Damascus imposes its sovereignty over all Syrian territory and the establishment of a Syrian leadership that unites all Syrians.

However, five armies and their militias deployed in Syria will not withdraw so easily. The United States, Turkey, Russia, Iran and Israel will not withdraw without guarantees that their strategic interests will be protected.

The interests of most countries can be satisfied, including Russia, but Iran remains the main sticking point as it has turned Syria into an advanced front and a cornerstone of its regional agenda. Tehran’s influence has grown so much that it has even become a headache for some of the military and security commanders and even for the regime.

This is the conclusion drawn by Turkish Ambassador Mer Nhon, who served as political assistant at the Turkish Embassy in Damascus in 1988. He was appointed Ambassador there in 2009 and then Special Envoy for Syria in 2014 and Director of Security Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Now retired, he recounts his experience in a recently published Turkish-language book, Syria Through the Eyes of the Ambassador. The publication details the secret meetings, the talks with the late Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, the talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Assad, the attacks on the Turkish embassy and how the ambassador has been constantly followed by the Syrian intelligence services.

From prosperity to decline

In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, nhon said he witnessed critical events in relations between Ankara and Damascus, dating back to the crisis at the head of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Abduallah Ocalan, who was expelled by Syria in 1988. He also remembers the visit of then Turkish President Ahmet Necdet Sezer to Damascus to offer his condolences to Bashar on the death of his father, President Hafez Assad in 2000.

Sezers’ visit effectively marked the start of a new phase in relationships, the nhon recalled. These ties flourished when I was Ambassador and Turkey was on the way to becoming Syria’s favorite country. In November 2009, Erdogan received Bashar in Istanbul and they announced that visa requirements between their countries would be removed. This decision was the crowning achievement of these relations, recalled the nhon.

When anti-regime protests erupted in the spring of 2011, Turkey made significant diplomatic efforts to persuade Bashar to offer concessions and respond to some of the protesters’ demands. In this way, he would have become the enlightened reformist leader of the region and thereby consolidate his power.

Additionally, nhon said a seven-hour meeting in August 2011 between Bashar and then-Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was one of the most significant examples of such efforts. nhon was present at these talks and among the agreements was that he was traveling to the Hama region to ensure that the commitments were honored.

However, as disappointments with Damascus increased and as it continued to renege on its commitments, Turkey came under increasing pressure, especially from the United States and other Western allies, to sever relations. with Bashar. Indeed, in the spring of 2012, Ankara and several Arab countries severed their relations and gave their support to the divided opposition which failed to unite its ranks.

Iranian front lines

Across the divide, nhon credited Tehran and Moscow with moving quickly in Syria. Iran has set up its line of defense, and Shiite and Hezbollah fighters, as well as Iraqi groups and Afghan and Pakistani militias, have taken to the front lines.

However, it was Russia that played the biggest role in reversing the war after its intervention in 2015. It applied the same war strategy that it had implemented in the Caucasus in the 19th century and later in Chechnya in the 20th century, Onhon noted. In short, the strategy sees each person and everything as a target. Russia’s war creed does not recognize the collateral and civilian damage whereby military leaders are not responsible for their actions. It was this approach that made a huge difference, explained nhon.

Another major factor in determining the war was the emergence of extremists in Syria, he recalled. Rather than seeing them as a setback, the regime deliberately freed extremists from the infamous Saydnaya military prison and formed them into armed groups aimed at fighting Damascus. Unfortunately, this strategy has been successful. After the emergence of the barbaric terrorist group ISIS, the world turned its full attention to it

After repeated hesitation in Syria, the only time the United States acted decisively was when it chose the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) as its local partner, to the detriment of relations with Turkey , continued nhon. The Ambassador speaks in his book of a turbulent triangle that includes Turkey, the YPG and the United States. He also noted that the Syrian refugee crisis was the worst since World War II and how the Syrian conflict had become intertwined with Turkish internal politics, which is also rife with deep divisions.

And Idleb?

After losing many territories, the regime, supported by Russia and Iran, manages to recover most of it. The last presidential elections took place in areas held by Bashar’s forces who effectively hold less than two-thirds of the country’s territory. Areas held by the Kurdish Autonomous Authority in the northeast and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and pro-Ankara extremist groups in the north and northwest were not included in the elections.

During his swearing-in ceremony, Bashar vowed to reclaim territories out of the regime’s control from the terrorists and their Turkish and American sponsors.

nhon stressed that Turkey cannot turn its back on the events in Syria. He must protect himself and at the same time, he must do everything to end the war. In the meantime, no one can deny that Turkey, like any other country, may have made mistakes.

Idlib province, home to 4 million people, half of whom are refugees, is a ticking time bomb. The fate of thousands of fighters and residents of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham raises serious concerns if the regime, Russia and Iran decide to carry out a major military offensive there. The only place they can flee is Turkey, which is their only passage to Europe.



