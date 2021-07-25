Politics
China bans for-profit tutoring in reforms to raise birth rate
Top line
China bans much of the for-profit tutoring that has grown around its public education system, according to multiple reports, in an effort to reduce inequalities and reduce a key source of stress for children and their parents as part of a strategy to get them to have more children and reverse a falling birth rate.
Highlights
China is ban for-profit tutoring basic school subjects, including math, science and history, as well as private lessons on weekends and holidays, and all online private lessons for children under 6, reported Bloomberg.
Because the vast majority of students are tutored outside of schoolat least 75% In 2016, the most recent year of data from the China Education Society, the country is adding to its online public tutoring and making it free as a replacement for tutoring companies, which will likely be forced to scale back or shut down.
The central government cabinet provided guidance to local governments in a document dated July 19, Reuters reported.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Xinhua, the state media, confirmed the existence of new directives in a story on Saturday.
The companies which supervise the students will have to register as an association and will not be able to raise funds or receive investments from foreign companies, depending on the Financial Time.
Key context
China’s birth rate increase is would have one of President Xi Jinping’s main priorities, but ending the one-child policy, increasing maternity leave and creating public announcements to encourage young people to have children did not work: in 2020, the China had 12 million new babies, the lowest total since 11.8 million babies were born in 1961, during a famine. Chinas fertility rate stood about 1.3 children per woman in 2020 lower than the US rate of 1.6 as well as below the world average of 2.4 children per woman and below the ratio of 2.1 necessary to prevent a population from declining over time (not counting immigration). In May, Xi increased the number of children allowed by law to three. Xi hopes to reduce the role of out-of-school tutoring parents pay for in Beijing hundreds or thousands of dollars monthly on the Wall Street newspaper Intercourse will make couples feel like having a child, or another child, is something they can afford.
Large number
$ 16 billion. This is the market value was lost by three major Chinese education companies in just an hour on Friday, after investors sold shares following a leak of the new policy.
