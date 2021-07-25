Christie advised Trump to set up a thank you tour to counter Biden: book





Christie advised Trump to adjust his 2020 campaign message and focus on the future, according to a new book. The former governor of New Jersey encouraged Trump to take a small business thank you tour. Trump ignored Christie’s advice and couldn’t change the narrative regarding his handling of COVID-19. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter. Loading Something is loading.

Last summer then-President Donald Trump privately worried about the state of the presidential race, fearing that the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of postal voting could threaten his running for re-election, according to a recently published book. by Washington Post reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

Kellyanne Conway, who was at the time Trump’s senior adviser, said the president could win the election if he leaned over a message that then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was male career policy and a relic of the past.

At the same time, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey told Trump he was behind in the race and suggested the president organize a nationwide tour of thanks to hospitals and manufacturers who produced medical PPE. (personal protective equipment), which Leonnig and Rucker detailed in “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year”.

“The public won’t know what to do with Donald Trump running around saying ‘thank you’ to everyone and, more importantly, Joe Biden won’t know what to do,” the former governor said, according to the book.

Christie, who toppled incumbent Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine in 2009 before being re-elected to liberal-leaning Garden State four years later, has been outspoken with Trump about the realities of re-election, when voters seek a new message from the political candidates.

“Look, you run the 2016 campaign again and you can’t run the same campaign twice,” Christie said, according to the book. “It just never works. Times are different. You are different. The way people see you is different. Your opponent is different. It makes no logical sense to run the same campaign.”

He added: “You have to run a forward thinking campaign. The incumbents who win are the ones who talk about tomorrow, not yesterday. All you do is talk about yesterday and you have to stop doing it. . “

Two months before the 2020 election, the United States had the world’s worst coronavirus response, recording more coronavirus infections or deaths than any other country, including China, where the epidemic began. As Insider’s Hilary Brueck reported at the time, most Americans interviewed said their country’s response to the virus had “embarrassed” them.

Trump ignored Christie’s advice for a forward-looking campaign and continued to hesitate over his handling of COVID-19 in the eyes of voters, which became a handicap as Biden presented himself as a best steward to fight the virus.

