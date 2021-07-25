Ramappa temple now listed as World Heritage, Prime Minister Modi praises Telangana





Expressing his joy, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said that the spiritual and cultural wealth created by the Kakatiya rulers in Telangana was unique in the country.

Hyderabad: In a major achievement for Telangana state, UNESCO on Sunday listed the iconic Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, popularly known as the Ramappa Temple, as a World Heritage Site. It is the first Telangana site to be recognized by UNESCO. The state government has been making unremitting efforts to obtain the World Heritage label for some time now. In 2019, UNESCO officials inspected the historic temple located about 70 km from Warangal. It is the only temple that was named after the sculptor rather than the deity. BREAKDOWN! Just listed as @UNESCO # World heritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple (Rampappa), Telangana, in #India. Well done! https://t.co/X7SWIos7D9 # 44WHC pic.twitter.com/cq3ngcsGy9 UNESCO # Education #Sciences #Culture (@UNESCO) July 25, 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his satisfaction with the inscription of the emblematic Ramappa temple as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. “Excellent! Congratulations to all, especially to the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the exceptional craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I urge you all to visit this majestic temple complex and experience first-hand its grandeur. ”The Prime Minister said in a tweet. Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the exceptional craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I urge you all to visit this majestic temple complex and experience first-hand its grandeur. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021 Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, expressing his joy for the Ramappa Temple conferred with the recognition of the World Heritage site, said that the spiritual and cultural wealth created by the rulers of Kakatiya in Telangana was unique in the country. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said in a tweet: “Glad to hear the good news that the 800-year-old Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site. ‘UNSECO. It is Telangana’s first World Heritage Site. The next goal is to obtain World Heritage City status for our capital Hyderabad. “ The central government had named the glorious temples and gateways Kakatiya covering three sites in series of remains of the Swayambhu and Keerthi Thoranas temple, the Warangal fort, the Rudreshwara temple (temple of a thousand pillars), Hanumakonda and the Rudreshwara temple (Ramappa), Palampet and the cultural sites of Dholavira, a historic Harappan city in Gujarat. Last month, a delegation of ministers, including Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud and Satyavathi Rathod, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and other officials, visited New Delhi and made a strong plea at the Center to nominate Ramappa for the UNESCO label. The delegation submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Tourism Prahlad Singh and met with officials from the Ministry of

Culture, Tourism and Managing Director of the Archaeological Survey of India in New Delhi. According to the inscriptions in the temple, it was built in 1213 CE by a general of the Kakatiya Empire, Recherchela Rudra, during the reign of King Kakatiya Ganapati Deva. The temple is known for its unique features such as floating bricks, sandbox foundations, and exquisite carvings. Read also : UNESCO label for Ramappa to boost tourism prospects Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana today onTelegram every day. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page and Twitter .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/ramappa-temple-now-world-heritage-site-pm-modi-praises-telangana

