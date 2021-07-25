Republicans desperately want Governor Chris Sununu to run for the Senate. What is stopping him?





Trump, the joker

Sununus’ ambivalence about the Senate race shines especially when it comes to Trump.

He said he voted for Trump twice. He also berated him on occasion, including last fall, after Trump refused to condemn white supremacists in a presidential debate. Sununu was quick to recognize President Joe Bidens’ victory last year and criticized Trump’s efforts to pressure officials in other states to overturn election results in his favor.

Trump, who lost New Hampshire by 7 points in 2020, rarely appeared as Sununu made his way through the Lake District. But in the national conversation surrounding GOP politics and the 2022 Senate races, Trump remains the irresistible force.

I think you can speak to governors across the country, they have all chosen a path that they feel is right for them in their state, said John E. Sununu, the governor’s older brother, who has represented New Hampshire. as a senator and congressman. Whether you are running for the House or the Senate, you are dealing with national issues shaped by the rhetoric and policies emanating from Washington. And it is different. It’s a little harder to control.

Don Bolduc, a retired army general who lost a Republican Senate primary last year, is already running for Hassan’s seat. He attributes the Sununus landslide and the loss of Trump in the state in part to unsubstantiated allegations of voting machine errors. He presents himself as a staunch supporter of Trump.

My advice to them, Bolduc said of National Republicans claiming Sununu, is to stay out of New Hampshire.

At the moment, Trump is one of the few to take this advice. Unlike other states where he has vowed revenge on Republicans who refuse to perpetuate his baseless claims of a stolen election, he has shown no interest in driving Sununu away. A leading Trump ally, Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, has publicly encouraged Sununu to challenge Hassan. Sununu said he had not heard from Trump directly, but did not expect the former president to cause him any problems.

We have always had, I think, a very good understanding, said Sununu. I never surprised him with anything.

While digging into a plate of pulled pork and barbecued potato salad Rubbin Butts in Center Harbor, Sununu lamented how Trump inspired candidates and conspiracy theorists who care more to shout on Fox News than to advance the conservative ideas that once defined the party. He thought about how he could elevate the speech.

If there is a way to make this stronger and more national, well, maybe there is value, he said.

