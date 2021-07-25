Legislative elections for the PoK marred by irregularities, violence: 2 dead: The Tribune India





Islamabad, July 25

Voters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir voted on Sunday to elect the region’s legislature in an election marred by allegations of irregularities and violence that killed at least two employees of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party .

The gates of the polling stations were closed to new voters at 5 p.m. However, those inside the polling stations were allowed to vote. Voting began at 8 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m.

The count will begin after the end of the vote.

India has previously criticized Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to change the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis.

The assembly has a total of 53 members but only 45 are directly elected, while five seats are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

A tough triangular competition involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is expected.

At a polling station in the Charhoi neighborhood of Kotli district, at least two PTI workers were killed in clashes with PPP activists, Dawn reported.

Citing police, the newspaper said the two men were shot dead by unidentified people.

In another incident, five police officers were injured after Jamaat-e-Islami activists attacked them with batons at the Dhal Chakhya polling station in the Jhelum Valley district.

The region’s chief electoral commissioner, judge (retired) Abdul Rashid Sulehria condemned Kotli’s murder and said action would be taken against anyone involved.

Voting in some polling stations in other constituencies has been temporarily suspended due to incidents of violence. Several people were reportedly injured in the clashes and a number of political activists were also arrested by police, the newspaper said.

Extensive security measures were taken and army troops were deployed to keep the peace during the elections.

Meanwhile, the PPP alleged that PTI workers were using force to influence the voting process.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said her party members stood firm and denounced “vote stealers”.

PML-N candidate Raja Farooq Haider said law enforcement agencies “collaborate” with the PTI candidate.

“Complaints of election officials prevented from entering polling stations and the closing of polling stations are increasing,” tweeted PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She said complaints were lodged with the electoral commission over what she called “irregularities” in various constituencies.

Traditionally, the ruling party in the country wins elections in Pok.

The last general elections for the PoK Legislative Assembly were held in July 2016 and were won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI nominated candidates for all 45 constituencies, while the PML-N and PPP each distributed tickets to candidates for 44 seats.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the radical Islamist party banned in April by the Pakistani government for its violent activities, is seeking 40 seats. The TLP was not deregistered by the Pakistan Election Commission even after the ban, which allowed it to participate in the elections.

Thirty-three constituencies are located in the PoK, while 12 seats are reserved for refugees settled in various cities in Pakistan.

Besides ticket holders from different political parties, a total of 261 independent candidates are also vying for the 33 constituencies of the PoK, while 56 independents are vying for the 12 refugee seats.

There are over 3.2 million eligible voters who can elect 45 assembly members for a five-year term. Officials said they expected a turnout of up to 55%.

According to a Gallup Pakistan poll, 44 percent of people support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party while its closest rival, the PML-N, has the support of 12 percent of voters. – PTI

NNNN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/pakistan-occupied-kashmir-holds-legislative-assembly-elections-288057 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos