Boris Johnson seeks to consolidate his anti-crime credentials in the face of the challenge of work





Boris Johnson will launch a new anti-crime strategy this week in a bid to tackle Labor attempts to put the issue at the heart of his challenge to the government. The Prime Minister will announce a crime-fighting plan on Tuesday that includes an appointed police officer responding to every public complaint, response time leaderboards to compare different strengths and more effort to tackle truancy at home. schoolchildren to prevent young people from falling into the cycle of crime. Mr Johnson, who is still self-isolating after his colleague Sajid Javid caught Covid-19, will frame the fight against crime as part of his upgrade program, highlighting how the counties drug gangs have infiltrated some cities. He wrote in Sunday Express: We want to face that feeling of helplessness and rage that you feel when you are the victim of a crime. We want you to have an individual agent appointed wherever you live to be the person on the phone. Sir Keir Starmer hopes to argue that the increase in violent crime in recent years, which has been halted by the lockdown, is evidence of incompetence on the part of the Tory government. He was due to hold a public meeting with voters on the issue in Wolverhampton last week, before his child tested positive for the coronavirus and was forced to stay at home. A senior Labor official said: It is part of the topic of competence. We would like to point out that the Conservatives are complaining about all these problems that they have done nothing to help after 11 years in power. < class=""> Read more A year later, Keir Starmer still needs a clear policy, he should choose crime Nick Thomas-Symonds, the party’s shadow home secretary, said: It was the Conservatives who decided to cut the number of frontline officers by 21,000, which hammered neighborhood police. Ministers also insulted police officers this week with a zero percent pay offer. The idea of ​​an appointed officer for each victim of a crime was also rejected by Ken Marsh of the Police Federation. He said: It’s a gimmick because it’s impractical. If that agent is on duty, on sick leave, or on vacation, it only puts additional pressure on that agent. It doesn’t work that way, you can’t start appointing officers in a singular way, because by the very nature of their job.

