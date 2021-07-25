Sofia Mosque: What is Erdogan’s heartbreaking statement?





An hour ago Quote in pictures, Getty Images Photo caption, Hagia Sophia has a religious and political disaster On the occasion of the first anniversary of the reopening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that “the mosque is a symbol of the rebirth of our civilization”. He said: “Praise be to Allah who gave me this precious day … I hope that Adam, worship and Quran will not be cut off from this mosque until the Day of Resurrection. Erdogan also posted a video of the Friday prayers at the Hagia Sophia Mosque on his Twitter account for the first time in 86 years. Quote in pictures, AFP Photo caption, Four-fingered salute comes from Muslim Brotherhood protests in Egypt in 2013 The famous Hagia Sophia Museum was renamed a Mosque on July 24 last year, following a decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan’s decision follows a court ruling to install the first construction zone in the museum. Hagia Sophia, built 1,500 years ago, was first designated a church, but the Ottoman Empire transformed it into a mosque in 1453. The site, one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, was turned into a museum by the Turkish government in 1934. Turkish Islamists have long called for Hagia Sophia to be turned into a mosque again, but secular opposition parties have opposed it. Some politicians and religious leaders around the world have criticized the decision. Hagia Sophia was first built by the Byzantine Empire in the 6th century AD, but later turned into a mosque by the Ottomans who conquered Constantinople in what is now Istanbul. It was later turned into a museum by the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. How President Erdogan came to power Recep Tayyip Erdogan, born in February 1954, is the son of a coast guard who worked on the Turkish Black Sea coast. When he was 13, his father decided to move to Istanbul, hoping that his five children would have a better future. As a young man, Erdogan used to sell lemonade and bread to raise more money. He studied Islamic studies before obtaining a degree in administration from Marmara University in Istanbul. He also played paid football. Quote in pictures, Reuters Photo caption, Some secular critics bristle at the sight of Mr Erdogan’s wife Emine (left) in a headscarf Between the 1970s and 1980s – He was a member of an Islamist group and a member of Necmettin Erbakan’s party 1994 to 1998 – He was the mayor of Istanbul, until the military took power and his party was banned. In 1999 He was jailed for four months after reciting a national anthem in public: “Mosques are our military barracks. August 2001 – He founded the AKP with the support of his ally at the time Abdullah Gul 2002 to 2003 – AKP wins overwhelming parliamentary election and Erdogan is appointed Prime Minister In June 2013 – Used security forces as protesters in an attempt to block a government construction project in Gezi Park. In december 2013 – A major corruption scandal erupts in his government – The sons of three ministers arrested, Erdogan accuses Gulen In august 2014 – He became president after Turkey’s first direct presidential election In July 2016 – He survived a military coup by the army between looga In april 2017 – He won a national referendum to increase the powers of the president

