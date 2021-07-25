



JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government officially extends the application of restrictions to community activities or PPKM Level 4 from July 26 to August 2, 2021. The decision was announced by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Sunday (7/25/2021) evening. "Considering the health, economic and social dynamics aspects, I have decided to continue to implement the PPKM level 4 from July 26 to August 2, 2021," Jokowi said via the presidential secretariat's YouTube show. Also Read: PPKM Level 4 Extended Until August 2, Here Are The Full Rules Here is Jokowi's full statement on PPKM level 4 extended until August 2, 2021: Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, assalamualaikum warrrahmatullahi wabarakatuh, peace be upon us all, om swastiastu, namo buddhaya, virtue greetings.

Register now E-mail First of all, I would like to thank all the Indonesian people for their understanding and support for the implementation of the policy of limiting community activities over the past 23 days. We know that there is currently a trend towards improving control Covid-19. The case addition rate, BOR and positivity rate started to show a downward trend, as happened in several provinces of Java. However, we must remain cautious to respond to this trend of improvement, remain vigilant against the highly contagious Delta variant, carefully consider the health aspects and at the same time the socio-economic aspects of the community, especially the satisfaction of daily needs. must be given priority. Taking into account the health aspects, the economic aspects and the social dynamics, I decided to continue the implementation PPKM level 4 July 26 to August 2, 2021. However, we will make some adjustments related to community activities and mobility which are done in stages with extremely careful implementation as follows. Popular markets that sell basic necessities are allowed to open as usual with strict sanitary protocols and popular markets that sell non-essentials can open with a maximum capacity of 50% up to 3:00 p.m., where further arrangements are made by the regional government. .

