UK Health Secretary tweets people shouldn’t ‘curl up’ against Covid, before deleting it and apologizing





“I deleted a tweet that used the word ‘curl up,’ he said.“ I was expressing my gratitude that vaccines are helping us fight as a society, but it was a bad one. word choice and I sincerely apologize, “Javid said on Twitter on Sunday, a day after using the word in a tweet announcing that he had fully recovered from the virus.

“Like many, I have lost loved ones to this terrible virus and I will never minimize its impact,” he added in his apology.

Javid tested positive for Covid last weekend, ultimately sending UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak into isolation because they were close contacts. Both are expected to complete their quarantine on Monday.

“Please – if you haven’t already – get your jab on, as we learn to live with it, rather than curl up against this virus,” Javid’s deleted tweet said on Saturday.

The Health Secretary’s choice of words sparked anger from families of coronavirus victims and opposition lawmakers, with many asking him to apologize for his turn of phrase. Covid-19 campaign group Bereved Families for Justice UK called the comments “deeply insensitive”. “Not only are they hurting bereaved families, implying that our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they are insulting anyone who is still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring,” he said. the group said on Twitter. Publish. Deputy Leader of the Opposition Labor Party, Angela Rayner, had asked the Health Secretary to apologize for his comments, adding in a tweet: “The heroes of the NHS and social services and all our key workers do are not “curled up.” They risked their lives to protect us all. ” Liberal Democratic Party health spokesperson Munira Wilson called the tweet “outrageous, as thousands remain in hospital with Covid-19”. The UK suffered a devastating first wave in 2020, followed by a troubling winter following the discovery of the Alpha (Kent) variant, attributing one of the highest numbers of Covid-19-related deaths to the world – nearly 129,000 since the start of the pandemic. Johnson’s government has been widely condemned for being slow to implement pandemic measures, such as mask warrants and lockdowns, as the virus began to spread in the spring of 2020. As of July 24, more than 83 million doses of vaccination had been administered in the UK, with more than 54% of the population fully vaccinated. But despite the success of the vaccination program, the country could be heading towards a potential new wave of Covid-19, fueled by the Delta variant. Final Covid restrictions were lifted in England earlier this month, but cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise again, also underlining the unpredictability of a new era of pandemic in the UK.

