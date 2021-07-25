Girl idea: a man from Chandigarh who offers free Chole Bhature to the vaccinated | Latest India News





Sanjay Rana from Chandigarh, who was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 79th edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, said it was his daughters idea to give Chole Bhature free to people who received the Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking to ANI news agency on Sunday, Rana said he launched the initiative almost two months ago. I give more than 25 people free food a day, he added. Rana further told ANI, I thank Modi Ji for mentioning my name (in today’s Mann Ki Baat). During his speech to the nation on Sunday, Premier Modi said: In Sector 29 of Chandigarhs, Sanjay Rana Ji runs a food stall and sells Chole Bhature by bicycle. To eat this delicious Chole Bhature for free you will have to show [proof] that you took the Covid-19 vaccine on the same day. Rana was not the only person mentioned during the program. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about Issac Munda from Odishas Sambalpur District, a former day laborer who has now become an internet sensation by posting videos of local kitchens and cuisines on his YouTube channel. In his video, he promotes local specialties, traditional recipes, his village, lifestyle, family and eating habits, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that Mundas’ trip as that YouTuber started in March 2020 when he posted a video about a traditional Odisha dish called Pakhala. Read also | Motivation: who the YouTuber Isaac Munda PM Modi spoke about in Mann Ki Baat Prime Minister Modi further said that Munda is earning well through his YouTube channel and supporting his family. He also mentioned a Radhika Shastri from Tamil Nadus Nilgiri for initiating the Amburx project which focuses on providing transport facilities in hilly areas to patients for treatment. Apart from them, Prime Minister Modi also stressed the importance of water conservation, pointing out that he had experienced water scarcity while growing up and apple cultivation was gaining ground in Manipurs Ukhrul . Farmers here are now growing apples in orchards. These people also traveled to Himachal for proper training, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/daughters-idea-chandigarh-man-who-gives-free-chole-bhature-to-vaccine-takers-101627217387204-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos