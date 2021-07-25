“Thank you Pak Jokowi”, the vehicle washing company is finally recognized and could open its doors during level 4 of the PPKM





TRIBUNJABAR.ID, BANDUNG– Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced that PPKM level 4 has been extended from July 26 to August 2, 2021. The PPKM Level 4 starts from July 20 to July 25 in the continuity of the emergency PPKM which starts from July 3 to July 20, 2021. “Considering the health, economic and social aspects, I have decided to continue the PPKM Level 4 from July 26 to August 2, 2021,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the State Palace on Sunday (25/7 / 2021). Read also : Read the full statement of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, PPKM level 4 extended until August 2 In his speech to announce that PPKM Level 4 has been extended, Jokowi announced a number of adjustments for community activities which can be open until 9:00 p.m. “Street vendors, grocery stores, voucher agents or outlets, hair salons, laundromats, small workshop vendors, vehicle washers and similar small businesses are allowed to open with protocols strict sanitary conditions until 9:00 p.m. with technical provisions regulated by the regional government, “he said. Thank you Mr Jokowi Vehicle laundry, including the type of business that Jokowi has mentioned twice since the announcement of the entry into force of PPKM Level 4 on July 20, 2021. The vehicle washing company in Bandung welcomes the government to finally welcome the vehicle washing. “I really appreciate it, as this is the first time that the vehicle washing company has been recognized and incorporated into regulations regarding restrictions on community activities during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Femia Senja, Steam Doctor car wash owner Jalan Buahbatu. Bandung, when contacted by cell phone, Sunday (7/25/2021). During the Covid-19 pandemic from the entry into force of the PSBB, vehicle washing companies were confused by their legal status. The reason is that in a number of regulations there are no clear and firm regulations including which line of business is car washing. “Until now we have been confused as to the nature of commercial vehicle washing, can it be opened when there are restrictions. Now it is finally answered, we are recognized,” said Femia Senja. For more than a year or during the Covid-19 pandemic, these players in the vehicle washing sector have been fumbling around by reading the rules ranging from the regulation of the governor of West Java to the regulation of the city of Bandung. “Yes, thank you Pak Jokowi for hosting the vehicle washing company,” he said. He suggested that Jokowi’s guidelines be properly followed by the local government. In addition, Jokowi’s guideline for adjustment states that technical rules are regulated by the regional government. “Our suggestion is that the direction of Pak Jokowi be followed by the regional government by integrating the washing of vehicles into the rules that will be established later so that it is clear and in tune with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo “said Fémie

