



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to appoint a second anti-Trump Republican to the select committee that will investigate the deadly Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

When asked if she would ask Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger to join in criticizing Trump, Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, Pelosi told ABCs This Week: That would be my plan.

When asked when the move would be officially announced, Pelosi replied: Maybe after talking to Adam Kinzinger. But that’s the direction I would go.

The committee is at the center of a great political drama. After Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to the panel, both prominent allies of Donald Trump, Pelosi rejected them. McCarthy then withdrew his support for the Republicans, leaving only Cheney, an outcast of his party.

McCarthy has been widely criticized. James Carville, a seasoned Democratic strategist, went so far as to call him a pathetic glob of protoplasm, under the influence of Trump.

Pelosi said Kinzinger and other Republicans have expressed interest in serving on the select committee. And I wanted to name three that Chief McCarthy suggested. But he removed their names. The two I would not name are people who would put the integrity of the investigation at risk, and there is no way I can tolerate their antics as we seek the truth.

Asked about Republicans’ accusations that her rejection of Jordan and Banks deepened political divisions, Pelosi said: It wasn’t just any day of the week. It was a constitutionally required day of action for Congress.

Republicans will say what they say. Our select committee will seek the truth. It’s our patriotic duty to do it, maybe Republicans can’t handle the truth, but we have a responsibility to seek it, find it, and in a way that maintains the confidence of the American people.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Banks of Indiana said: It’s clear Pelosi only wants members of this committee who stick to his talking points and his narrative. This is why she chose the group she has already chosen and anyone she asks to be part of this committee from now on will be glued to her story, to her point of view. There will be no other side.

Banks have repeatedly claimed that he and Jordan were only concerned about the reason for the security failure on Capitol Hill on Jan.6.

Congress came under attack from Trump supporters who told the then president to fight like hell to reverse his electoral defeat.

Later that day, after rioters and injured police died as protesters sought lawmakers to capture and kill, Banks and Jordan objected to the Arizona and Pennsylvania results.

The Trumps lie that his loss to Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud that has been repeatedly debunked and dismissed by the court. On Fox News Sunday, Banks was not asked about these claims, his support, or how they fueled the attack on Capitol Hill.

Elsewhere, a Republican senator who voted to impeach Trump over the attack on Capitol Hill and also supported an independent commission to investigate it repeated the point of discussion followed by Banks: that Democrats want the committee to the House sends a political message.

I think people wanna get to the bottom of it [6 January], Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told CNN State of the Union.

Yes, I supported the Senate version of a committee that would have been genuinely and genuinely bipartisan in both membership and staff, which I think is important.

Republicans in the Senate blocked this.

But, this exercise in the House was not meant to be that we have a lot of investigations going on now, there are Senate committees that have been completed, there are still more ongoing, we have many. criminal investigations.

I would be in favor of a truly bipartisan commission. But I think we should be frank that it is politically in the best interests of Democrats to try to keep this issue front and center. James Carville has been very outspoken about this, he urged Democrats, don’t let the election be about Joe Biden and his policies in 2022, make sure [midterm] elections around January 6 and Donald Trump.

And so it’s very clear that Democrats have an incentive to try and get a political message out here, and a purely partisan committee in the House is likely to do that.

Speaking on MSNBC this week, Carville said McCarthy, the pathetic protoplasm globe, panicked on January 6 as he called the president, begging for help. He refuses to have the bipartisan committee, now he does. The guy has no sense of shame.

Toomey was asked if Republicans refusing to support a committee to investigate the actions of supporters of a Republican president could have a bad impact on the party.

No, he said, I think it’s a constant reminder of a terrible episode in our history, which Donald Trump was at the heart of, rather than looking at the current President’s policy which is more relevant in 2022, I would say and the damage it will do.

That’s what we should be debating in 2022. But, you know, I’m not sure that’s what Democrats want to talk about.

