Covid wins Olympics and Boris Johnson goes ‘crazy’ with revelers

The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online, or on social media, and are appropriately credited.

In the cartoon presented today, Osval illustrates the high risk of coronavirus resurgence, with Tokyo experiencing a record peak in Covid-19 infections just before the start of the Summer Olympics this week.

Morten Morland | Time
Morten Morland | Time

Morten Morland leans on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to reopen nightclubs as it removed most of the Covid borders amid an increase in the Delta variant. Johnson, however, has noted it will make full vaccination a condition of entry into nightclubs and other busy places starting in the fall.

Kévin Siers | Charlotte's Observer
Kévin Siers | Charlotte’s Observer

Kevin Siers offers a perspective on the decision of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reject two Republican members, namely Jim Banks of Indiana, and Jim Jordan of Ohio, of a select committee formed to investigate the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill.

Peter Brookes | Time
Peter Brookes | Time

Peter Brookes relies on panic of buyers as they emptied supermarkets after more than 600,000 users of the UK National Health Service’s Covid testing and tracing app received ping alerts recommending self-isolation earlier this month.

