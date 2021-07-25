President Joko Widodo allows opening of food and snack stalls under certain conditions





Indonesiainside.id, Jakarta–President Joko Widodo said food stalls and hawker stands are allowed to open and receive visitors for a maximum of 20 minutes during the extension of the level 4 implementation of community activity restrictions (PPKM ). , aspects of economic and social dynamics, the government has decided to continue the implementation of PPKM level 4 from July 26 to August 2, 2021. “Food stalls, street vendors, hawker stalls and others that have their place of business in an open space are allowed to open under strict procedures, until 8:00 p.m. and the maximum meal time for each. visitor is 20 minutes, ”President Jokowi said in a statement posted on the Youtube channel of the presidential secretariat monitored in Jakarta on Sunday (25/7). In addition to opening food stalls and being allowed to eat on site, popular markets that sell daily necessities are allowed to open as usual with strict procedures. “Popular markets that sell products other than basic daily needs can be opened with a maximum capacity of 50%, until 3:00 pm. When other arrangements are made by the regional government, ”said the president. Not only food stalls, small businesses are also allowed to open with limited uptime. “Street vendors, grocery stores, voucher agents or outlets, hair salons, laundries, hawkers, small workshops, vehicle washers and other similar small businesses are allowed to open with protocols strict sanitary facilities until 9:00 p.m. with technical provisions regulated by the local government, “added the president. . The president also called on the public to remain vigilant. “You still have to be careful with the delta variant which is very contagious. The consideration of the health aspect must be carefully calculated and at the same time, the socio-economic aspects of the community, in particular the satisfaction of the needs of daily life, must also be given priority ”, declared the president. Based on data from the Covid-19 working group as of Saturday (24/7) 2021, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia reached 3,127,826 with the addition of 45,416 people in 24 hours. There are 574,135 active cases registered. The number of recovered patients increased by 39,767 people, so the total accumulation of those who recovered was 2,471,678 people. Meanwhile, the number of people who died from exposure to Covid-19 increased by 1,415 people, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Indonesia to 82,013. (NE / ant)

