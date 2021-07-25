Trump denounces critical race theory as blatant racism that has no place in our country





Former President Donald Trump warned critical race theory was forced “blatant racism” into “all aspects of our society” during a speech to the Conservatives on Saturday night in Phoenix.

Trump spoke at the Arizona Federal Theater for the “Rally to Protect Our Elections” organized by Turning Point Action, the political action committee of TPUSA, where he criticized Democrats for adhering to an ideology ” America last “.

“We shouldn’t apologize to the world,” he said. “They were apologizing for America, just like Obama apologized. Remember, he apologized. They should apologize to America for what they did to it. This is who I think should apologize to.

“The America Last philosophy of the Biden administration also mocks our country right here at home,” he continued. Earlier this year, Biden signed an executive order introducing a critical and toxic racial theory into our children’s schools and into our military. What about our military? This poisonous left-wing doctrine is blatant, pure and blatant racism. simple, and it has no place in our schools, no place in our army and no place in our country. “

PSAKI INSISTS THAT BIDEN NOT PUSHING CRITICAL THEORY OF RACE, SAYS CURRICULUM LEAVE TO LOCAL SCHOOLS

Trump was referring to President Biden’s first day in office when he signed an executive order repealing Trump’s executive order that prohibited the federal government and its contractors from teaching critical race theory.

“If you remember, I ended it very quickly with a very powerful executive order, but that executive order was immediately repealed and terminated by the radical left,” Trump said. “A Republican Congress will fund it and ban it once and for all. They’ll ban it. They will.”

Trump also lambasted Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, who last month defended the military’s review of critical race theory, which Trump called “Marxist ideology. “.

“Can you believe it?” Trump asked the crowd. “He said he wanted to quote, ‘understand white rage.’ He wants to understand white rage. Why the hell is he talking about this? Our generals shouldn’t focus on learning leftist ideology. They should focus on defeating the enemies of the Americas and winning the Americas. our future wars. Hopefully we don’t have them, but if we do, we must win them. “

THE CRITICAL THEORY OF THE RACE IN THE FIRST MAJOR POLITICAL TEST IN VIRGINIA

Trump said he remains a target of the left because of his patriotism and that of his movement and belief in the American worker.

“They always come after me because I will never stop fighting and winning for you,” he continued. “We lived it for five years, five years. From the very beginning of our movement, we have fought against some of the most corrupt, powerful and entrenched forces imaginable. The professional politicians, the deep state, the fake media, the Russian hoaxes, the globalists, the socialists, the communists, the lobbyists, the corporate vested interests that are absolutely terrible, and now the critical race theorists are all oppose our movement for one simple reason: we believe in putting America first.

“It’s very simple,” he added. “We believe in strong families, strong borders, and strong sovereign nations. We believe in fair trade for the American worker.”

