China Gets New World Heritage Site With Links To Hinduism, Tamil Nadu | World news





No less than 22 sites in the city of Quanzhou, in southeast China, including a temple linked to Hinduism, were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Sunday. The new list of Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China by the world’s largest cultural organization reinforces the credentials of Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ Silk Sea Route, the sea route being part of the Belt and Initiative initiative. Road (BRI), which aims to connect China with Asia and beyond through infrastructure projects on land and sea. China has promoted the coastal province of Fujian and the city of Quanzhou as an important former maritime trade area where multicultural communities, notably from Tamil Nadu, mingled millennia ago. Xi was governor of Fujian between 1999 and 2002, and also visited Quanzhou. The inscription decision was taken on Sunday during the 44th online session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee chaired from Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian, the same province where Quanzhou is located. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi had decided to establish sister state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian during the latter’s visit to Mamallapuram for the second informal summit in October 2019 – this was due to the Quanzhou’s ancient links with Tamil Nadu. Key sites on the list include the Kaiyuan Temple with Hindu and Buddhist connections, the Luoyang Bridge, the Qingjing Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in China, and the archaeological site of a former maritime trade office, believed to have been established in 1087, according to the State -Managing newspaper China Daily. China’s submission document to Unesco asking for Quanzhou’s heritage status, surprisingly, did not specifically mention the city’s ancient ties to Tamil Nadu, but only mentioned Hinduism. The monuments and historic sites of ancient Quanzhou (Zayton) are directly associated with the significant events of Zheng Hes (Chinese general) travels to the west and tangibly associated with the spread of Islam, Manichaeism, Hinduism and Nestorianism in the coastal region of southeast China. , indicates the document. Wang Liming from the Quanzhou Maritime Museum shared more details. Today, anyone who talks about the relationship between ancient Hinduism and China cannot help but mention the city of Quanzhou. Its past prosperity has left the city with a large number of precious cultural vestiges. Among them, the carving art of Hinduism provides opportunities for people to understand Hindu scriptures and myths and showcases the friendly exchanges between Quanzhou and Indian Tamil Nadu that began over 1,000 years ago, Wang wrote in a recent post, which she shared with HT on Sunday. . With the growing popularity of Quanzhou around the world, people of different religious beliefs from all over the world have come to the city. While Christianity, Islam and Judaism arrived one after another, Hinduism also came with Indian merchants. Adherents built magnificent Hindu temples and sacrificial altars in the metropolis, Wang wrote. The temples, however, were gradually destroyed. Regarding a specific temple, Wang wrote: Today this very temple, which has been described as extremely magnificent in local historical records, has long been destroyed. Although it is impossible to see its original appearance, a large number of exquisite stone carvings have been discovered in Nanjiaochang, where the temple was probably located. Hindu architectural elements have also been found in many places in the city. After Sunday’s listing, China now has 56 Unesco World Heritage sites, one less than Italy, which has the most such sites in the world.

