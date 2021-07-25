WhatsApp chief says national security officials of US allies were among those targeted by the NSO malware





The CEO of WhatsApp denounced the Pegasus malware.

NurPhoto / Getty Images

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart told The Guardian that U.S. allied officials are targets of malware. WhatsApp sued NSO Group in 2019, claiming the Israeli company sent malware to 1,400 devices. “There is no encryption backdoor for the good guys,” Cathcart said. See more stories on the Insider business page.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart said senior government officials of U.S. allies, including some in national security roles, were targeted by Pegasus phone malware in 2019.

Cathcart’s statements, which were presented in an interview with The Guardian on Sunday, followed reports last week from the Pegasus Project, a consortium that included The Guardian, The Washington Post and Amnesty International.

Reports indicate that an Israeli company sold access to military-grade spyware, which was used to hack the phones of journalists, activists and government officials.

NSO Group, the company behind the Pegasus software, has denied that the phone numbers leaked to the consortium were targets of Pegasus.

WhatsApp sued NSO Group in October 2019, claiming that approximately 1,400 mobile devices running the app were targeted by the company’s monitoring software.

According to the complaint, NSO Group had gained access to WhatsApp’s servers to target “lawyers, journalists, human rights activists, political dissidents, diplomats and other senior officials of foreign governments.” The trial is ongoing.

“The reports are consistent with what we saw in the attack we defeated two years ago, they are very consistent with what we were saying then,” Cathcart told The Guardian.

There were more than 50,000 phone numbers on a leaked list of potential Pegasus targets, although it is not clear how many were actually targeted, Forbidden Stories said. The list included numbers for French President Emmanuel Macron, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Amnesty International said.

NSO Group said the consortium’s reports were inaccurate, denying that the numbers on the list were targets or potential targets of Pegasus. He said he would no longer answer questions from the media about the software.

“The numbers on the list are unrelated to the NSO Group,” the company said in a statement Wednesday under the headline Enough is enough. “Any claim that any name in the list is necessarily related to a Pegasus target or a potential Pegasus target is wrong and false.”

The Pegasus software was designed to “covertly collect information about your target’s relationships, location, phone calls, plans and activities – when and where they are”, according to a product description included as an exhibit. conviction in the WhatsApp lawsuit in 2019.

The software tracked GPS locations, monitored voice and VoIP calls, and collected other information, as described. This too “[l]leaves no trace on the device. “

The software was reportedly sold to governments.

“There is no encryption backdoor for the good guys,” Cathcart said on Twitter last week. “A backdoor would be abused. And a backdoor would be a gift to hackers, criminals, spyware companies and hostile governments, with dangerous consequences for safety and security.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/whatsapp-ceo-national-security-officials-targets-pegasus-malware-nso-group-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos