Baby girl cries for joy as Trump and Melania write to her, internet says ‘kids are the best judges’





A young girl has reportedly written a letter to former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump. Louder with Crowder, a podcast hosted by conservative Canadian-American political commentator, media host and comedian Steven Crowder reported, without mentioning the child’s name, that the girl was awaiting their response. And her reaction when she received the letter was captured by her mother.

The letter from Donald and Melania Trump reportedly read: Thank you for your kind letter. We are inspired by your kind words and encouraged by your support. He added that the bright future of our nation depends on your leadership, your commitment and your character. Do your best every day, love to learn and never give up. Always remember that you have family, friends, teachers, and coaches who care about you and will help you reach your true potential. May God bless you and your family.

The report notes that I know Trump did not write this letter himself. Nor did Ronald Reagan write a letter to my grandmother thanking my grandfather for his service in the Navy. But when I was eight, I thought so. It meant the world to me. Every time I saw it sitting framed on our shelf it made me proud.

The video shared on Twitter shows the girl’s mother telling her the letter has arrived and we see her screaming in excitement. His mother then reads the letter to him. The girl then kisses her mother and starts to cry. Her mother asks her Why are you crying?

Reactions to the Twitter video have been overwhelmingly positive, especially from Trump supporters. One person tweeted, This is absolutely precious. If you don’t think the little ones realize how important these people are to their future … it’s time to #Wake up and realize that our children are the BEST JUDGES OF CHARACTER! I bet my daughter will write them now! Another person tweeted, Great President, how beautiful it is that he is doing this to take the time to respond to that childish letter. Shell has it forever. One person also tweeted, This is why Donald Trump remains the frontrunner for 2024. He refuses to forget those who support him.

It is absolutely precious. If you don’t think the little ones realize how important these people are to their future … it’s time to #Wake up and realize that our children are the BEST JUDGES OF CHARACTER! I bet my daughter will write them now! @ilSharko https://t.co/GXDTem7JC4

Shelbie Sharko (@ShelbieSharko) July 25, 2021

Grand President, how beautiful it is that he is doing this to take the time to respond to this child’s letter. Shell has it forever https://t.co/kVTDiA4D3E

Margaret Barton (Susie) (@susie_margaret) July 24, 2021

When someone walks up to me shouting Fuck Trump or “Trumps some racist shit” or whatever, someone tweeted. I remember things like that. These are hateful and mean people attacking President Trump. Yet the man will take the time to write a letter to a young child. Another person wrote on Twitter: When a child loves the President so much, we all need to take a step back and ask ourselves if we are doing all we can to protect and defend this country for them and their children.

When someone walks up to me shouting “Fuck Trump” or “Trumps some racist shit” or whatever, I remember things like that. This is my president # Trump https://t.co/V4TZFxWom7

Caplinger for MI Rep. 12th District (@CaplingerMi) July 22, 2021

When a kid loves the president so much …

we all need to take a step back and ask ourselves if we are doing all we can to protect and defend this country for them and their children https://t.co/SPKbClHQyV

vCr (@ valclark1022) July 22, 2021

