PM Modi congratulates state on coveted World Heritage label





Govt. make every effort to revive and restore the cultural heritage of the Telanganas, says CM



Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in saluting Telangana for achieving coveted World Heritage Site status on Sunday afternoon. Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the exceptional craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I urge you all to visit this majestic temple complex and have first hand experience of its grandeur, Mr. Modi tweeted. Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, expressing his joy in a tweet, said it was a great recognition of the Telangana’s rich heritage. He conveyed many congratulations to the people of Telangana. In a statement, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed UNESCO’s decision to recognize the historic Ramappa Temple as a World Heritage Site. The spiritual and cultural property developed by the Kakatiya kings with formidable creativity, the sculptural value has a very special place in the cultural heritage of the country. The state government is doing everything to revive and restore the historical, spiritual and proud cultural heritage of Telangana, said Mr. Rao, thanking UNESCO and the central government for working towards obtaining the label. heritage. It is a great joy and pride for the whole nation that the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple in Telangana has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This iconic temple is a perfect illustration of the skills and craftsmanship of the Grand Indian. Moment of pride! Interior Minister Amit Shah tweeted. The new Minister of Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, joined the celebration by sharing on Twitter: It gives me immense pleasure to share that @ UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage label on the Ramappa temple in Palampet, Warangal, Telangana. On behalf of the nation, especially the people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to the Honorable PM @narendramodi for his guidance and support. Happy to share the good news that the 800-year-old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #World Heritage site. My compliments to everyone who took part in the effort. The next goal is to achieve World Heritage City status for our capital #Hyderabad, wrote Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao. The atmosphere was festive at the office of the Minister of Tourism and Culture V. Sriinivas Gouds in Ravindra Bharathi here. We are proud of the international recognition of the Ramappa Temple. It is a testament to the sculptural, artistic and technical prowess of the Kakatiyas. Telangana will soon become a wonderful tourist destination, Goud said.

