Will Pence go to Trump primary and win?





Not so long ago, the New York Times pitched the idea of ​​a Donald Trump Donald Trump Trump greets Arizona Senate for audit at rally in Phoenix, criticizes Arkansas Governor Le Arkansas governor says it’s “disappointing” that vaccinations have turned “political” Watch Live: Trump attends rally in Phoenix MORE -Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisPoll: 73% of Democratic voters would consider voting for Biden in the 2024 primary. Florida is asking the Supreme Court to block CDC’s limits on the cruise ship industry. Noem will travel to South Carolina for an advance poll PLUS presidential primary. Aside from the lame attempt to divide the Republicans, it was an absurd suggestion. DeSantis does not have the national profile or experience to challenge Trump. In addition, he must burn more than a year to be re-elected.

If Trump officially pulls the trigger to run (he’s now running informally), there’s only one Republican who could beat him: Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PencePoll: 73% of Democratic voters would consider vote for Biden in bipartisan 2024 congressional primary Commission urges IOC to postpone, move Games from Beijing Noem to South Carolina for PLUS advance voting event.

It seems impossible. Trump ransacked Pence mercilessly for not bending over and ignoring the Constitution. Trump’s staunchest fans have turned on the former vice president. Pence himself went into hibernation, refusing to push back forcefully, even in the face of an avalanche of insults from Trump. Pence has learned the hard way that loyalty is a one-way street with Trump and that Donald is willing to stab even the most loyal in the back at any time.

But Pence has found his voice. He returned to the public sphere by presenting himself as a conservative in principle. While Pence didn’t criticize or break up with Trump, he didn’t pathetically curl up, begging a homecoming (like Nikki Haley).

I wrote that Pence had no chance of being named to the GOP in 2024, and I think that still applies to a crowded field without Trump. The combination of several acceptable options and Trump’s outright opposition would likely be fatal to a Pence campaign.

But a one-on-one Pence-Trump fight is a whole different matter.

To be sure, the number of Trump approvals from Republicans is still high. In the most recent YouGov benchmark scores, Trump gets 83% favors, barely budging from his January numbers. But that number masks a significant weakness as a 2024 candidate. GOP voters are increasingly looking for other options. Plus, each week brings bad news or another Trump misstep.

Worst of new poll asked who would be stronger against President BidenJoe BidenTrump hails Arizona Senate for audit at Phoenix rally, slams governor Republicans focus opposition to tax hike on change in earnings in Biden capital on rowdies: “This is not a Trump rally. Let them shout MORE and showed Trump at 36% and a New Face (i.e. not Trump) at 52%.

But even if you don’t trust a poll by arch nemesis John Bolton John BoltonBolton: Trump didn’t have enough “thinking ahead” for a coup Trump said he hoped COVID- 19 “Withdrawn” Bolton: US Book Drops Trial, Closes Bolton Book Inquiry PLUS, There are plenty of other polls unpleasant for Trump. When asked which candidates Republicans would consider backing the president, Trump led the pack, but only with 56%. Pence was next at 28 percent. For Trump, that’s a 27 point drop from his approval rating.

The riot on Capitol Hill and the Trump Organization indictment are also problematic. Grassroots Republicans are unhappy with the riot and worried about Trump’s endless legal entanglements. In the July 6 YouGov benchmark, GOP voters strongly disapprove of the riot (75% disapprove, 10% approve), even if they don’t blame Trump (81% don’t). But Trump’s rhetoric of supporting and excusing rioters is sure to boomerang him. One wonders if Trump is reading the polls.

And while Republicans don’t blame Trump for the indictments, that support is rather weak. Indictments are frowned upon by 62% to 18%, but 20% are undecided; 34% believe there will be future charges and 26% believe Trump will be personally charged (21% undecided). Witch hunt or not, this is not an impeachment where conviction is not possible due to the partisan split in the Senate. This is a possible federal lawsuit, and GOP voters are understandably nervous about Trump’s legal issues.

Other anecdotal evidence points to a slow decline in Trump’s strength within the GOP.

Ticket sales for the extravagant Bill OReilly-Trump tour have been average at best. Trump continues to play the whining victim instead of countering Biden on substantive politics. The Americas ‘greatest winner of all time, Tom Brady, ridiculed Trump during the Buccaneers’ visit to the White House. No matter how you cut it, when ordinary people start to laugh at you, it’s no good.

Trump’s approval rating looks like a combination of Trump’s ubiquity in the public eye and a proxy of the Republican opposition to an amalgamation of the Biden administration, mainstream media, and awakened police.

But how does that work for Pence and not for other potential candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis?

If Trump continues his run, there’s no chance DeSantis or any of the many possible candidates will jump in. They just don’t have the national experience or the recognition of their name. But Mike Pence does.

Despite Trump’s disgust, Pence is still popular among Republicans and Conservatives. Morning Consult has Pence at 69% favorable to 23% unfavorable lower than Trump 85% to 14% but, among all voters, Pence does better at 41% to 47%, as opposed to Trump 44% to 54%. The majority of Democrats and Independents view Trump unfavorably, while Pence is 15 points better than Trump among Democrats and has only a plurality of Independents against him.

Pence has the ideological good faith of the Conservatives and supported Trump’s trade, Chinese and fiscal policies. Unlike Trump, Pence has a consistent history as a Tory. He has real notoriety, on par with Trump, and now has experience on the national stage. The GOP may be more populated with Closet Pence supporters than is commonly thought. In his debate with Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisKavanaugh conspiracy? Requests to reopen the investigation ignore both facts and the law “CON laws” limits competition in healthcare that Biden aims to offer JD Vance targets culture wars, politicians without children MORE, Pence got favorable ratings, better than Trump. And, while Harris polled better, the anti-GOP bias known in the 2020 polls makes that finding suspect.

But the very thing Politico concluded would hurt Pence may be his rather studious blandness.

Since GOP voters are distressed by Trump’s volatile nature, legal issues, and reluctance to moderate his behavior even when it is in his best interests, a bland alternative may be exactly what the doctor ordered. Ironically, 2024 could be Republicans’ turn to seek out a calm, boring, and acceptable candidate to win.

Just as Democrats in 2020 opted for the trivial Biden based on the ability to win and fear that a Bernie SandersBernie SandersPoll: 73% of Democratic voters would consider voting for Biden in the 2024 primary. Defense night: US launches another airstrike in Somalia | Amendment to extend Pentagon recusal period added to NDAA | State Department No. 2 official to lead nuclear talks with Russia US launches second strike in Somalia in a week MORE or Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenKavanaugh plot? Requests to reopen the inquiry ignore both the facts and the Biden Act signals a tough stance on technology with antitrust choices Poll: 73% of Democratic voters would consider voting for Biden in the 2024 primary. would mean four more years for Trump, Republicans might have the same fear that a replay of Trump against Biden would guarantee another four years of Democratic control.

The Trump voting test is 27 points behind its favorable ratings just six months after the start of the Biden administration.

Three more years of Trump’s loose ego seem destined to widen that gap.

And if Trump insists on running despite falling poll numbers, the clamor for an alternative may just be too great. In this case, the only real possibility is Mike Pence.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public affairs and regulatory consultancy. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @ KNaughton711.

