China’s wolf warrior approach is here to stay, says writer Peter Martin

Pierre Martin, author of the new book Chinese Civil Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy and previously foreign correspondent in China, says The Hindu in one interview, the approach is not exactly new and is rooted in the history of the Communist Parties. The current state of relations with India, he says, is the best example of how he has often turned against himself even though he believes Wolf Warrior diplomacy is likely to remain. Excerpts from an interview:

Where did the idea for wolf warrior diplomacy come from?

There was this blockbuster movie released in 2017 about this Chinese action hero fighting foreign villains on the African continent and avenging the enemies of China. It was this unexpected commercial success, the highest grossing film ever to record at the Chinese box office. He came to symbolize this new state of mind in Beijing, where China would defend its interests, and was confident on the world stage.

Do Chinese diplomats approve of the term?

I would say that overall Chinese diplomats and officials, as far as I know, don’t like the term very much. From their perspective, they’re sort of defending China’s interests, and they see that wolf warrior label as a form of insult. I think, however, that a lot of Chinese citizens like the etiquette. They like the idea that now China’s time has come and that our government is standing up for us. Maybe in the past they thought [Chinas diplomacy] was a little too weak, and now they think that level of assertiveness is appropriate.

How much of this new approach is due to Xi Jinping and how much is it shaped by broader trends?

I see Xi Jinping as both a cause and a consequence of the changes that have taken place in China. The new assertive shift in Chinese diplomacy began in earnest in 2008-09 in the wake of the global financial crisis. China had just hosted the Olympics. The West’s response to the financial crisis has been slow and China has been very, very decisive. In the years that followed, China saw Western political systems grapple with its country’s stalemate as its own economic growth continued. There are these trends taking place in China that are quite independent of Xi Jinping. But I think what Xi has done is take a more confident and assertive tone, speed it up and make it more decisive and more permanent.

At the time of Xi’s takeover, there was a debate as to whether China should continue the Deng Xiaoping era’s approach of hiding the brightness, biding the time. Is this debate resolved now?

I think the debate is still going on below the surface, although in public Xi ​​Jinping and those who want to continue in this very brash and assertive tone certainly won. There is a large part of the Chinese academic community on foreign affairs, and indeed some people in the Foreign Ministry, who would still like China to take a calmer and more humble approach to foreign policy. I don’t know if these people necessarily think going back to the politics of the 90s is realistic. There’s a refrain I’ve heard a lot in Beijing that you can’t hide an elephant. The idea is that China has grown too big to really adopt that kind of low profile it had in the past. But I think there are a lot of people who are very uncomfortable with this tendency to choose seemingly pointless fights and insult their foreign counterparts.

You claim that there were signs of this approach even in the early years of the PRC, when the diplomatic corps in China was actually modeled on the PLA, seen as a civilian army.

I see China’s diplomatic culture as a response to a very unique challenge that China faced in 1949. This new communist state basically had no diplomats. He had expelled all the nationalist KMT diplomats who remained there. There was a small group of officials who had been with Chinese Foreign Minister Zhou Enlai for about 20 years. But other than that, its diplomatic corps was made up of a motley group of revolutionary peasants and young university graduates. And he had this huge need to go out and communicate with the world. China had no friends or allies outside of the Soviet bloc. But he was also very fearful of the regime’s survival, and very, very paranoid about foreign influence, and the potential to overthrow his new dominance over China. Zhou Enlai, the Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs and sort of the founding father of Chinese diplomacy, proposed this approach where he said: Well, okay, we don’t know how to be diplomats, but we know how to fight battles. . So why don’t you model yourself on the People’s Liberation Army? So he said he was like the People’s Liberation Army in civilian clothes. And that means unwavering loyalty to the Communist Party, strict observance of discipline, an ability to show a fighting spirit when necessary. So this kind of militaristic culture developed around Chinese diplomats really in response to this need to both communicate with the world but also to be incredibly careful about how they treated it.

How are internal changes in China shaping its current diplomacy?

In Chinese diplomacy, domestic politics are always king. There has been this model over the decades, when China wants to take the considerable discipline and expertise of its diplomatic corps and charm the world, and that’s the direction the leaders are setting, it can be very, very effective. to do it. But when Chinese politics turn in on themselves, begin to embrace purges and sessions of ideological studies, the cult of personality around rulers, these periods of history tend to produce a very combative style of diplomacy. that alienates a lot of people outside of China. We look in bewilderment sometimes and think, why maybe they are doing this because these are the people who are responsible for improving the reputation of China? In truth, were not the public. They do this to signal to people in Beijing that they are loyal to the regime, that they are loyal to Mao or Xi Jinping or whoever is in charge. The foreign audience is really a sort of by-product there.

Overall, how successful is this approach?

I think the current tactics are really very effective when it comes to connecting with certain groups of political elites and across the world. I am thinking of Viktor Orbans Hungary, Vladimir Putin Russia, to some extent Duterte in the Philippines. There are elites who get angry under the leadership of the United States and want the United States and its friends and partners to keep their views to themselves. I think the wolf warriors’ tactics are pretty good at communicating with them. But in the grand scheme of things, I find it really difficult to make a clear positive assessment of it. This is one of the factors that has contributed to this incredible drop in global perceptions of China in the Pew polls that you saw recently. Even before Biden’s return, the EU was getting tougher on China, Britain was getting tougher on China, the Quad was becoming a more significant group in the Pacific, the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance, NATO , were all beginning to take a more coherent approach to the PRC’s foreign policy. I think the wolf warrior diplomacy helped. In my opinion, India is perhaps the best example where this approach has sort of backfired. Wolf warrior tactics, combined, of course, with great military assertion on the Sino-Indian border, ended up pushing India much closer to the United States and alienating an economy of over a billion people, an emerging power on the world stage with good relations. with the United States, and which shares a border with China. To me, there is no better example of this kind of counterproductive approach than what is happening out there.

Xi Jinping recently spoke about making China’s image more appealing. What does this mean for Wolf Warrior diplomacy in the future?

It is difficult to see it disappear in the short or medium term. Xi Jinping made the series of remarks recently at a Politburo study session where he spoke about the need for China to put forward a kinder image to the world. There were those amazing times when China charmed the outside world and really improved its image by using diplomacy as a tool. But Xi followed the remarks with a sort of blood-curdling speech for the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary celebrations. And it hasn’t really been associated with any policy easing, from China’s use of re-education camps in Xinjiang to repression in Hong Kong. Without some shift in the underlying policies that upset Western elites, and some alteration in how China presents itself in the world and the expectations it raises for deference and respect from others , I find it hard to imagine how the Chinese diplomats could take a softer approach.