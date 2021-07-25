Politics lesson: Conservative nervousness hails Johnson’s second anniversary as PM





This teacher-chosen article with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times Free School Access Program. Details / registration here. Specification: AQA Component 1, Section 3.1.1.3: The Prime Minister and the Cabinet

Edexcel Component 2, Section 3.3.2: The Prime Minister and the Cabinet Context: what to know This article provides an overview of the pressures exerted on Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, two years after his appointment to this post. He argues that although he still leads the Labor Party in opinion polls, his own party is increasingly worried about his style of government and its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are also emerging ideological tensions, caused by the tension between Johnson’s high spending approach and the Thatcherian attitudes of many conservatives. Click to read the articles below, then answer the questions: Conservative nervousness hails Johnson’s second anniversary as PM Edexcel and AQA ask students of politics to do an in-depth study of two prime ministers, one from 1945 to 1997 and the other since 1997. You are invited to assess their ability to control events and politics, and to examine also the limits. than the potential power of the office of Prime Minister. There is now enough material on Boris Johnson to make an in-depth study of his post as Prime Minister. Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1 “The power of the British Prime Minister to control events and shape politics depends primarily on his ability to unite his political party.” Analyze and evaluate this statement. In your response, you should draw on elements from your entire political curriculum. [25 marks] Edexcel Politics Paper 2 style question Evaluate the argument that external circumstances are the main limitation on the power of the British Prime Minister. In your response, you should draw on the relevant knowledge and understanding of the study of Component 1: British Politics and Fundamental Political Ideas. You have to look at this point of view and the alternative to this point of view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: A possible topic in Component 1 is the ideas of major UK political parties. One of the areas you are supposed to examine is the legacy of Thatcher’s fiscally conservative tradition in economic policy. This is linked to internal tensions within the current conservative party. Graham Goodlad, Saint-Jean College

