



On Thursday, the Washington Post ran an opinion piece by columnist Gary Abernathy saying Americans must stop insulting Trump voters lest we get to do what is necessary for our nation’s survival. Easily the biggest work on the importance of being nice to Trump supporters the Post has published since Kathleen Parkers Progressives Shaming of Trump Supporters Wont Work (August 9, 2019) or James Hohmanns Liberal hostility to Trump Aides could galvanize GOP Base (June 25, 2018) or Michael Gersons Stop Laughing at Trump. It Wont Help (April 20, 2017), Abernathys’ essay is a timely reminder of the importance of historic amnesia and the urgent need to treat Trump voters with civility, respect, deference, reverence and adoration, little it doesn’t matter what they did.

After all, the 2020 election is over, as is the violent attack on the capital Trump instigated in a futile attempt to cling to power, and even though people are still falling like flies from the catastrophically mismanaged deadly Trump pandemic. , there is no reason to be rude. You wouldn’t treat someone like a moral leper just because they root for the Orioles instead of the nationals, so why would you try someone for handing the country over to a pack of racist crooks who quickly killed over half a million Americans? Trump voters would rather not question whether or not they bear responsibility for the horrible things done on their behalf by the people they have explicitly told to go and do horrible things on their behalf, and that is important for those of us on the left side of the aisle to respect our culture.

As we all come together to clean up the mess some of us have deliberately made, it’s clear that insults will get us nowhere. Calling Trump voters dumber than a bag of hammers only reveals that you are not serious about moving forward as a country. Continuing by clarifying that you meant Trump voters were for one person, dumber than the dumbest bag of hammers from a hammer store that specialized in selling extremely stupid hammers before the Department of Health Don’t stop him for selling bags of hammers that were so stupid they were against the law won’t do much to cross the political chasm. It can be nice to insult people whose stupidity, hatred and fear have caused untold suffering around the world. It can feel good. You might feel like you are sitting on the porch and taking your first sip of an ice cold beer after a hot day, finding a $ 20 bill in your coat pocket, or seeing the face of an old friend long gone. It can feel so, so good. But consider this: no?

Instead, try listening to Trump voters and their worries as if you were snatched from the cabbage patch this very morning, fresh as dew, with no recollection of what happened when we passed several years. to listen to Trump’s voters and their concerns. As you listen, you can show your commitment to democracy in America by whispering things like, I see, or nodding in an understanding manner. Don’t do that thing where you pretend to cough and bark, Bullshit! in your fist when Voter Trump you’re listening to says of course they didn’t approve of everything Donald Trump did. Don’t accuse them of allowing a nihilistic death cult that drags the entire planet into a lake of fire. Do not throw away pies, fruit or bricks. Don’t say, what is it? I feel like you are trying to speak, but all I hear is a thick, stony noise, for you are in the blood of your fellow citizens up to the eyebrows. Shame will never work!

There is no great mystery to communicating effectively with Trump supporters. Just explain up front that you will still love them unconditionally, even if you are mad at them, and that nothing they might do will change that, even if they do to you, your family, or your family. country for a while. of several years. Make sure you bring plenty of healthy snacks so you can redirect their attention if they start complaining about canceling the crop or wind turbines. If they get really picky, try to defuse the situation by asking them: does baby widdle need his binkie? and put a pacifier in their mouth. Above all, manage your expectations. We have all had a lot of time to learn who Trump supporters are and what they are and are not capable of. To expect them to engage in personal reflection at this point is just an insult to everyone’s intelligence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/culture/2021/07/stop-insulting-trump-voters-washington-post-wise-brilliant-great-advice.html

