Finally name Turkey UNSC condemns opening of Varosha in Cyprus | cyprus, politics





It took two days of deliberation – and UK objections – but the UN Security Council issued a symbolic denunciation of Turkish-Cypriot plans to further reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha in the occupied northern third of Cyprus. The UK, the island’s former colonial ruler, still has military bases there and a number of Britons own property on the occupied side, where they have been the subject of legal complaints from Greek Cypriots. who were the rightful owners before their land and homes were stolen by the Turks. -Cypriots. The United Nations Security Council did not even name Turkey at first, referring only to Ankara – the country’s capital – as the origin of the plans which were technically announced by the new Turkish Cypriot line leader. hard Ersin Tatar. But he openly admitted he was making the offer from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who in 2020 had opened part of the resort’s beach and wants the world to recognize the isolated occupied side. Leaving aside any new hope for reunification which is fading, 47 years after a Turkish invasion. There was an international outcry over Turkey’s plans, which Erdogan immediately ignored as he tried to scale back what he wants to do on the island, including continuing to drill offshore for oil and gas. Cypriot waters. But Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Kathimerini was happy with a UN denunciation statement and carried no weight. Erdogan had previously ignored similar protests and condemnations when he ordered the conversion of the former Aghia Sophia Orthodox Church in Constantinople into a mosque and got away with it, as he did with almost everything he does. . Anastasides is due to travel to Athens on July 27 to meet Mitsotakis to discuss Varosha and the UN declaration, but cannot do anything to prevent Erdogan or Tatar from proceeding in violation of another US resolution which states that the properties de Varosha must someday revert to their owners right, if they are alive. The UK, the newspaper said, was unhappy that Turkey was blamed for the plans which were Turkey’s idea although it was not said why the British were so upset, although they had bowed under pressure from other UNSC countries, the United States, Russia, China and France as well as India and Ireland, according to the report. The Security Council expressed its “deepest regret” at the unilateral actions that went against previous resolutions and declarations, and called for an immediate reversal of this line of conduct and of all measures taken in Varosha since October 2020.

