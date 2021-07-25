The counting of the votes is underway during the much contested AJK elections; two people killed in violence





Polling station staff at one Karachi station count the votes. Photo by Rana Javaid / Geo News

Voting time for the elections to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ended at 5 p.m. on Sunday as the process was marred by violence that resulted in the deaths of two people as the parties clashed.

Shortly after polling ended at 5 p.m., Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed a quick victory for the PTI in the tehsils of Pind Dadan Khan and Khewra.

He said voter turnout in AJK polls indicated people were very interested in voting and expressed full confidence in the conduct of the ballot.

“InshaAllah, Imran Khan’s government in the AJK will prove to be a source of strength for the people of occupied Kashmir,” he said.

Opposition criticizes PTI-led government for ‘rigging’ elections

At the same time, opposition parties criticized the PTI-led government for “rigging” the elections.

Senator Sherry Rehman, vice president of the PPP, accused the Center of “systematic rigging” and said it was trying to “steal” the elections.

The PPP leader alleged that PTI employees shot a PPP employee’s car during polling time, while police uprooted a camp belonging to her party.

“There is a clear difference between the electoral lists of several polling stations […] PPP lodged a written complaint with the AJK electoral commission, ”she said.

At the same time, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that PTI “henchmen” attacked her party employees in the Alipur Chatha area of ​​Gujranwala for ” rig ”the elections.

Aurangzeb said that despite the fact that PTI workers beat up his party members, the police “arrested those associated with the PML-N”.

“The PTI was allowed to engage in hooliganism freely,” she said.

The spokesperson alleged that AJK election commission officials refused to accept the PML-N’s written complaints, saying they would accept them after permission from the chief electoral commissioner.

“Complaints for violence and rigging do not meet the criteria for a transparent election,” she added.

Aurangzeb had previously drawn attention to what she called “irregularities” reported by various constituencies.

“Complaints of election officials prevented from entering polling stations and the closing of polling stations are increasing,” she said in a statement.

She claimed that the ballot had been blocked for two hours at Kangarhariwala Primary School for Girls, Union Council Komi Kot.

“Female voters are treated insultingly,” she added, saying there are records of votes stamped inside the polling station with help from staff.

No polling agent was allowed to enter LA-32 Chakar, LA-33 Goharabad except that of PTI, she added.

“The tactics of 2018 and the Daska election are being repeated openly,” said Marriyum, adding: “If an unfortunate situation arises, Imran Sahib will be responsible,” she said.

Surveys in figures

There are 5,118 polling stations in Azad Kashmir and 970 in Pakistan. A total of 3,019 AJK polling stations were declared normal, while 1,269 polling stations were declared sensitive and 904 declared highly sensitive.

Of the highly sensitive polling stations, 168 were in Muzaffarabad, 312 in Poonch and 424 in Mirpur.

The AJK has a total of 3.2 million voters, including 1.75 million men and 1.46 million women.

There are 33 constituencies in the ten districts of AJK, while 12 constituencies are reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir based in Pakistan. Polling stations in all provinces have been set up for refugees.

Over 2.8 million voters were registered in 33 AJK constituencies and 0.4 million for the 12 Jammu Kashmir refugee constituencies in various parts of Pakistan.

A total of 691 candidates, including 381 from a total of 32 registered political parties and a total of 310 independent candidates, are vying for the 45 seats.

The elections take place under the supervision of the judiciary of the AJK, the Pakistani army and forest guards with the coordination of local institutions responsible for the application of civil laws.

