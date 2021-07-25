G Kishan Reddy thanks Prime Minister Modi after UNESCO grants World Heritage listing to Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple in Telangana





“It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage inscription at Ramappa Temple in Palampet, Warangal, Telangana. On behalf of the nation, especially the people of Telangana, I express my thanks to the ‘Honorable PM @narendramodi for his advice and support, “Reddy tweeted.

GK Reddy also took the opportunity to congratulate the entire Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team and also thanked the Ministry of External Affairs.

“I congratulate the entire @ASIGoI team for their tireless efforts in making the Ramappa Temple a World Heritage Site. I would also like to thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their efforts under the leadership of the Honorable PM @ narendramodi, “read Reddy’s tweet.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the residents of Telangana and urged citizens to visit the temple.

“Excellent! Congratulations to all, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the exceptional craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I urge you all to visit this majestic temple complex and have first hand experience of his greatness, ”he tweeted.

The Minister observed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (WHC) could not be held in 2020 and the nominations for 2020 and those for 2021 were discussed in a series of online meetings that are currently underway.

The discussion on Ramappa Temple took place on July 25, 2021.

Reddy said there were 21 members on the World Heritage Committee with China currently as the committee chair and credited the goodwill that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built with UNESCO member countries during its mandate.

According to the official statement from G Kishan Reddy’s office, Rudreswara Temple was built in 1213 AD during the reign of the Kakatiya Empire by Recharla Rudra, a general of King Kakatiya Ganapati Deva. The presiding deity here is Ramalingeswara Swamy. It is also known as the Ramappa Temple, after the sculptor who carried out the work in the temple for 40 years.

The temple complexes of Kakatiyas have a distinct style, technology and decoration showing the influence of sculptor Kakatiyan. The Ramappa temple is a manifestation of this and is often a testament to the creative kakatyan genius. The temple stands on a 6-foot-high star-shaped platform with walls, pillars, and ceilings adorned with intricate carvings that testify to the unique skill of the Kakatyan sculptors.

The sculptural art and decoration of the time and of the Kakatyan Empire are of outstanding universal value. The distinct Kakatiya style for the entrance gates of temple complexes, unique to this region, confirms the highly evolved proportions of aesthetics in the gates of temples and towns in southern India. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sify.com/news/g-kishan-reddy-thanks-pm-modi-after-unesco-confers-world-heritage-inscription-to-telanganas-kakatiya-rudreshwara-temple-news-national-vhzpahhjgjdji.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos