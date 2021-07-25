Roads choked, hotels full as tourists flood Kaghan Valley in record numbers – Pakistan





Tourists have flocked to the Kaghan Valley from Mansehra District to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in record numbers this Eidul Azha, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles choking the roads and causing traffic jams at the scenic tourist spot, it was learned on Sunday. .

According to police department figures, as many as 700,000 vehicles entered the valley during the Eid holiday, breaking a previous record when around 500,000 vehicles carried tourists eager for natural beauty to the area ago. about five years.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which leads to the Kaghan valley en route to Gilgit-Baltistan, remained congested during the first four days of Eidul Azha and the situation on this strategic artery which is in a very dilapidated state is remained the same on the fifth. daytime.

We have accommodated tourists in around 0.7 million vehicles in this scenic valley and the influx of nature lovers is still at its peak even on the fifth day of the holidays, said district police officer Asif Bahadur. at Dawn.com.

He said police were doing everything possible to manage the traffic despite the arrival of record numbers of tourists in the valley.

Also read: Keep the North Pure, Not For Rosie, But For Us And Our Future Generations

A tourist said it took him 12 hours to get from Balakot to Naran, a distance that normally takes around three hours on ordinary days.

There has been an unimaginable influx of tourists since Prime Minister Imran Khan recently visited this piece of heaven on earth and called it more beautiful and picturesque than Switzerland, said Mahnoor, a tourist from Karachi.

She said most visitors had to spend their nights in vehicles or on roadsides as hotels were crowded throughout the valley.

Over the weekend, visitors got stuck in traffic jams on the MNJ route as well as on arteries connecting exotic sites like Saiful Muluk Lake to other areas.

Some tourists stressed the need to develop the capacity of the area to accommodate such a large number of visitors.

If the Prime Minister is sincere in realizing his vision of Clean and Green Pakistan tourism, he should first erect the infrastructure to cope with such a massive influx that one has to travel over potholes, uneven surfaces and rocks passing through the MNJ road, Mohammad Akram said.

He said nature lovers want to visit not only Kaghan Valley but other such destinations as well, but they lack proper facilities.

Foreign tourists also invaded the Kaghan Valley this Eid and were seen enjoying the local culture and cuisine as well as the hospitality offered to them by the local business community.

We welcomed foreign tourists to our restaurants in the Naran and Bassal regions and they enjoyed the halwa and other traditional dishes offered in the valley, explained Hussain Deen, general manager of Moon Restaurants, a restaurant chain in the region. valley.

Deen, who provided free meals to hundreds of tourist families stranded in the valley last November when sudden snowfall cut the valley off from the rest of the country, said the business community was bringing maximum relief to visitors. .

We are strictly following the coronavirus SOPs set by the government for the tourism industry, he told Dawn.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1636868 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos