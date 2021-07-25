Yerevan’s aggressive policy will lead Armenia to a new problem …





(MENAFN – Trend News Agency) BAKOU, Azerbaijan, July 25 Tendency: Turkey’s ruling party has urged Armenia not to follow the lead of circles encouraging the country to provoke in the region, Trend reports. For example, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Omer Celik said on his Twitter page that Yerevan’s aggressive policies would bring no benefit to the country. “Armenia must not deceive itself and succumb to the rhetoric of circles encouraging it to provocations similar to that which took place in the direction of the Kalbajar district in Azerbaijan,” he wrote. The AKP vice president strongly condemned the actions of the Armenian Armed Forces, which resulted in the death of an Azerbaijani soldier on the border of the two countries the day before. “Yerevan’s aggressive policy is a threat to peace in the region. Responsibility for the consequences is also borne by the forces that prompt Yerevan to take such actions. These forces will certainly not support Armenia when an appropriate response is given. get worse, ”he said. Celik also recalled the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to constitute a mechanism for dialogue and cooperation between the countries of the region. “If Armenia refuses to act aggressively, it can be part of this mechanism. Yerevan should not lose this historic chance and comprehensively assess the appeals of the leaders of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Otherwise, this country will face new problems Armenia cannot jeopardize regional peace This will not be allowed. MENAFN25072021000187011040ID1102505043

