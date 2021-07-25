China, Finland pledge to promote new kind of cooperative partnership





01:51 China and Finland reached a consensus on Sunday on deepening their forward-looking new-type cooperation partnership by striving to strengthen practical cooperation, promote the healthy and steady development of China relations. -European Union (EU) and promote global governance. The consensus was reached during the meeting of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in Chengdu, in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan. The two countries confirmed the establishment of a new kind of future-oriented cooperation partnership in 2017 during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the Nordic country. Deepening of strategic mutual trust Welcoming the various achievements between the two sides for more than 70 years since the establishment of bilateral relations, Wang stressed that cooperation can be carried out among countries with histories, cultures, social systems and values. The key is to respect each other’s fundamental and major interests, he said, stressing the importance of deepening strategic mutual trust through friendly communication. Explore potential practical cooperation China is ready to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Finland’s development strategy, Wang said, calling for cooperative efforts in emerging areas such as scientific innovation and development. technology, the circular economy and clean technologies. The two countries should create a healthy environment for bilateral investment and cooperation and strengthen cooperation on the Beijing Winter Olympics and improve cultural and people-to-people exchanges, he added. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 25, 2021. / Chinese Foreign Ministry Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 25, 2021. / Chinese Foreign Ministry Promote the China-EU partnership Wang mentioned that the two sides should jointly promote the green partnership and the digital cooperation partnership between China and the EU. There is no fundamental conflict of interest between China and the EU, he said, stressing the promotion of trade and investment liberalization and facilitation between the two sides. Promote global governance with genuine multilateralism The Chinese Foreign Minister said the two countries should jointly tackle global threats such as COVID-19, climate change and large-scale weapons proliferation in order to build a common destiny for humanity. China attaches great importance to Finland’s “spirit of Helsinki” and praised Finland’s participation in the Africa Development Partnership Initiative which is jointly launched by China and China. Africa, he added. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto hold a joint press conference in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 25, 2021. / Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto hold a joint press conference in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 25, 2021. / Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oppose the politicization of COVID-19 origin tracing In a joint meeting with the press, Wang reiterated his opposition to the politicization of the search for the origin of COVID-19, saying that the search for the origin of viruses is a serious scientific question. “COVID-19 must be traced to its source, just like the political virus,” he said, criticizing the fact that the return of the United States to the WHO is not to join the international fight against the pandemic, but to continue to spread all kinds of political viruses. Speaking about the work of researching the origin of COVID-19, he stressed “cooperation instead of defamation, respect for science instead of political manipulation,” and said China will continue to support and participate in global cooperation on the question of the search for origin in a spirit of openness. , transparency, science and cooperation.

