Instead of restoring democratic rights, Pakistani government tries to silence people’s voices [details]





Remove Pakistani flag from PoK; Protesters denounce PAK hypocrisy

The statement by the Prime Minister of Pakistani Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Raja Farooq Haider supported claims that the current parliamentary elections were nothing more than a farce to deceive the people.

Elections for a total of 45 constituencies, including 33 seats for PoJK residents and 12 for “refugees” were held on Sunday amid violence and allegations of a large-scale booth capture by supporters of the ‘Imran Khan.

While warning Imran Khan’s government in general, and the Pakistani military in particular, of unnecessary interference in the ongoing elections, Raja Farooq Haider said votes had already been cast by the forces. He said the Pakistani military denied residents of PoJK their democratic rights by voting through oppressive means.

PoJK “Prime Minister” warns against organizing dharna in Islamabad

Raja Farooq Haider threatened to organize a sit-in protest in Islamabad against the direct interference of the Pakistani prime minister and his ministers in the PoJK elections.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his cabinet are shamelessly desecrating and violating the constitution of the PoJK,” he said at a recent press conference in Muzaffarabad. He said the Pakistani government viewed the residents of PoJK as slaves and tried to buy them off with money and muscle strength.

On the one hand, the Pakistani authorities called PoJK “Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)”, but on the other hand, the Pakistani government brazenly took away the democratic rights of the inhabitants of the areas under its illegal occupation.

Pakistan’s opposition parties exposed the Pakistani government’s nefarious plans to make AJK a province of Pakistan through muscle power.

The opposition said it appeared Prime Minister Imran Khan had “secrets and things” that he did not want to share with the people. “If Imran Khan had any options, then he would have to tell the nation that gave him those options and why he did not present them to parliament,” Pakistani media reported, citing some leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP ).

No transparency in the PoJK elections

Amid large-scale violence and the capture of voting booths by the Pakistani military, opposition parties in Pakistan have expressed reservations about the “transparency” of the electoral process.

“Transparency and impartiality become increasingly questionable in the PoJK elections. Preventing our election officials from entering polling stations is a violation of electoral laws,” opposition leaders said.

Quoting Raja Pervez Ashraf, Pakistani media reported that Imran Khan’s government turned the elections into a “violent” one. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf accused the federal government of turning the AJK election into a “violent” one.

Ashraf accused the government of using every tactic up its sleeve to disrupt the electoral process. He also accused some officers of the PoJK administration of interfering in the electoral process.

