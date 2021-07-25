Singapore Prime Minister inaugurates historic Gurudwara hailed by Indian Prime Minister Modi, India News News





Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong inaugurated a renovated historic Gurudwara. This was also featured in this month’s “Mann ki Baat” program by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised the development. The Silat Road Gurudwara was built in 1924 and is the oldest gurudwara in the country. This Gurudwara is dedicated to Bhai Maharaj Singh, who fought the British in India and is one of the country’s historic sites. Read also | India worked closely with partners as UNSC condemns Turkey over Varosha issue “The Prime Minister of Singapore and my friend Lee Hsien Loong inaugurated the newly renovated Silat Road Gurudwara. He also wore the traditional Sikh turban,” Modi said. “The interpersonal strength between two countries is enhanced by such initiatives and efforts. These also show how important it is to live in a harmonious environment and understand each other’s culture.” Bhai Maharaj Singh was sent by the British to Singapore in the 1850s as a political prisoner. He was considered a “holy soldier” and was the first Sikh of Singapore. He died in solitary confinement at Outram prison in 1856. “This Gurudwara was built about a hundred years ago and there is also a memorial dedicated to Bhai Maharaj Singh. Bhai Maharaj Singh ji fought for the independence of India and this moment becomes more inspiring when we celebrate 75 years of independence, ”Modi said. . Read also | India is key partner in region, US State Department says ahead of Blinken visit Silat Road Gurudwara was the country’s first Sikh Gurudwara built in traditional styles, like the Gurudwara found in India. It was also called Police Gurudwara because it was built with the help of Sikhs in the police department. The Gurudwara has been a spiritual refuge for Sikhs in Singapore and during the Japanese occupation it hosted the widows and children of Sikhs who gave lives in defense of the country. People of Indian descent make up 7 to 9 percent of the multicultural South Asian country which prides itself on its diversity. Being the third largest ethnic group, Indian Singaporeans have made great contributions to nation building. Two people of Indian origin are the principal ministers of Singapore K. Shanmugam is the current Minister of the Interior and Vivian Balakrishnan, the current Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country. General Ravinder Singh was the Chief of the Singapore Army from 2011 to 2014.

