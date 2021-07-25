Papua fights to bring COVID-19 cases under control

TEMPO.CO, Papua – Papua has struggled to cope with a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with the Delta variant of the coronavirus starting to tighten its grip on Indonesia’s easternmost province.

Cases of the more contagious and transmissible Delta variant in Merauke district were recently confirmed by the Health Research and Development Agency of the Ministry of Health (Litbangkes).

As disclosed by Merauke COVID-19 task force spokesperson Neville Maskita on July 20, 2021, cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed based on lab testing of samples sent to the agency’s lab. .

“The Litbangkes announced on Monday evening (July 20, 2021) that the COVID-19 Delta variant has spread to Merauke, Papua, based on the results of laboratory tests of samples sent to the agency,” said Maskita.

On July 22, the task force recorded 421 cases of COVID-19, with the majority of patients placed in self-isolation and 40 hospitalized at Merauke public hospital.

To deal with the COVID-19 outbreak in the district, the task force asked the health ministry to provide more medical oxygen and ventilators. “Let the ministry respond to our request,” Maskita said.

Currently, coronavirus infections have spread to 18 districts and towns in the province, according to the Papua COVID-19 task force.

Six of the affected areas are located in the mountainous regions of Papua in the districts of Jayawijaya, Lanny Jaya, Tolikara, Pegunungan Bintang, Paniai and Puncak Jaya, said task force spokesperson Silwanus Sumule.

The other 12 affected regions include the city of Jayapura and the districts of Jayapura, Merauke, Boven Digul, Asmat, Mappi, Mimika, Biak Numfor, Supiori, Kepulauan Yapen, Nabire and Keerom.

On July 21, Papua recorded an additional 570 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 31,204 since the pandemic hit the province last year.

Of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 24,825 have fully recovered from the infection, 688 others have succumbed to the virus and 5,691 remain hospitalized, Sumule informed.

“Local residents are again urged to continue to adhere to government health protocols whenever they engage in outdoor activities,” he said.

Amid the alarming spike in infections, Papua’s administration has asked residents to prepare for a month-long lockdown in August 2021 after the micro-scale public activity restrictions (PPKM Mikro) ended on the 25th. July.

During the lockdown, all points of entry into Papua province would be closed to curb an exponential rise in COVID-19 infections in communities, Papua Gov. Muhammad Rifai Darus said earlier.

The detailed rules for containment, which would result in the closure of airports and seaports from August 1 to August 31, 2021, were discussed at the Papua COVID-19 task force meeting on July 21, he informed.

On July 19, 2021, Papua Governor Lukas Enembe and his counterparts from across Indonesia held a virtual meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, a- he declared.

After the meeting, Governor Enembe held a meeting with his subordinates to discuss the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Papua, he added.

Enembe also issued a letter, # 440/7736 / SET, notifying the application of the PPKM Mikro until July 25, 2021, Darus said.

Although the Papuan administration has regularly evaluated the application of the PPKM Mikro, the governor has called on all authorities to step up coordinated COVID-19 mitigation efforts, he added.

Papua is in the spotlight of the Indonesian media as it is due to host the National PON Games and the National Para Games (Peparnas) this year.

The PON National Games will take place in the city of Jayapura and the districts of Jayapura, Mimika and Merauke from October 2 to 15, while the Peparnas will be held from November 2 to 15.

At least 6,400 athletes and 3,500 officials from 34 Indonesian provinces are expected to compete in the Papua PON National Games, which will include 37 events.

Meanwhile, 1,935 athletes and 740 officials will compete in the National Para Games in Jayapura City and Jayapura District, which will include 12 events.

To ensure the safety of athletes and officials participating in the PON National Games and Para National Games, President Widodo asked the relevant agencies to vaccinate all athletes.

The president also ordered that local residents living near all sporting event venues and athlete villages be vaccinated, according to Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali.

The Papuan administration is working to flatten the COVID-19 curve although the situation appears to have become quite difficult for the province’s health system, with several hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

To cope with this situation, Papua cannot work alone. The central government and all relevant stakeholders must help the province contain the surge in COVID-19 cases.

It’s time to show the spirit of “gotong royong” (mutual cooperation) and a true sense of indonesia to Papua administration and those who desperately need help in the province.

Read: Papua hospital buys oxygen machine from France

AMONG