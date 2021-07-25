AIADMK’s first two will meet PM Modi today | Latest India News





Chennai: Initially, AIADMK leaders Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, during which party leaders said they will discuss recent developments in Tamil Nadu after the DMK defeated the NDA alliance and formed the government in May. The meeting also comes in the context of raids launched by the DMK against former AIADMK transport minister, Mr. R. Vijayabhaskar, last week. Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and the Fight against Corruption (DVAC) raided 26 places linked to it on July 22, seized 25.56,000 in cash and incriminating documents, and filed a complaint including charges of disproportionate assets. The AIADMK had called this a political vendetta. One of the DMK’s electoral promises is to create a special tribunal to prosecute key AIADMK ministers, including Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, for corruption. In retaliation, AIADMK plans to protest across Tamil Nadu on July 28 that the DMK is breaking its election promises, such as abolishing NEET and cutting fuel prices. The meeting has been under discussion for about 10 days and we have received an appointment now, said a senior AIADMK official who did not wish to be identified. They are likely to talk about the raids and the political situation as elections for local bodies are also approaching. The meeting will be closely watched as AIADMK was criticized as a puppet of the central leadership of the BJP when Panneerselvam and Palaniswami held the chairmanship of chief ministers, analysts said. Panneerselvam had confirmed much of this speculation when in 2018 he said he patched up Palaniswami on Modis’ advice. As their dual leadership continues within the party and they remain united in the face of the threat of expulsion of leader VK Sasikala, tensions between the two are still not fully resolved, analysts say. Sasikala made AIADMK uncomfortable with his attempts to take back the reins of the party. After his diplomacy by telephone, last week, Sasikala made a first political outing to a hospital to visit the President of the AIADMK presidium, E Madhusudhanan, who was in intensive care. Palaniswami, who was also in the hospital at the same time, left immediately when he learned of his arrival. Madhusudhanan had rebelled against Sasikala and sided with Panneerselvam in 2017 when the party was split following the death of ruling J Jayalalithaas in 2016. Madhusudhanan was also the petitioner who was successful in securing the commission. election that it attributes the name of the AIADMK party and the double-leaf symbol to the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam camp. Panneerselvam, who left for Delhi on Sunday morning, is reportedly with his family as his son and MP OP Ravindranath moved to the government-provided residence in the capital. Palaniswami followed him and the meeting is scheduled for 11am. It’s a courtesy call, said AIADMK spokesperson C Vaigaichelvan. We have yet to receive any information on the agenda, but this is the first time the two leaders have met in Delhi. Recently, AIADMK had to quickly extinguish a problem with the BJP when former Justice Minister CV Shunmugam blamed the national party for its electoral debacle, saying it had lost minority votes. State BJP leaders immediately retorted that AIADMK was to blame. The AIADMK then sought to clarify that its alliance with the BJP would continue.

