Newt Gingrich: China and Russia attack Biden’s weak response and put the United States at risk. here’s how

On Monday, the Biden administration officially blamed China for a massive cyberattack on Microsoft’s email software that affected tens of thousands of US businesses, government offices and schools.

In response to this attack, the Biden administration took the “name and shame” approach by calling China and publishing an advisory list of more than 50 different tactics used by Chinese hackers to target the United States. You can imagine how shocked Xi Jinping and the dictatorship were by being “named and humiliated”. They will accept this exchange of action for words every day.

During Monday’s press conference, President Biden revealed how weakly he reacts to the real threat of cyber warfare, and how poorly he understands what we are up against.

Speaking at the press conference, Biden said: “The Chinese government, much like the Russian government, does not do it itself, but protects those who do and maybe even allows them to do it.”

First, let’s be clear: citing senior officials, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that “the US government has great confidence that hackers linked to the Department of State Security, or MSS, have carried out the unusually indiscriminate hacking of Microsoft Exchange Server software emerged in March. ”

The Chinese Ministry of State Security is the equivalent of a combined CIA and FBI that are under the control of the Chinese Communist Party (whose power replaces the government). There are no systematic activity in China that goes against the will of Xi and the Chinese Communist Party. The Western idea of ​​separating the public and private spheres simply does not exist.

Second, Bidens’ open response to this attack is not commensurate with the severity of the breach. After the SolarWinds attack gave Russian foreign intelligence hackers access to up to 18,000 Solarwind customers, including nearly a dozen U.S. government agencies, Biden responded with sanctions and l expulsion of Russian diplomats.

But this more recent Microsoft hack was significantly more serious than the Solarwinds infiltration. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, said: “The hacking of Microsoft Exchange by MSS contractors is the most reckless cyber operation we have ever seen from Chinese players, much more dangerous than the Russian SolarWindshacks.

Granted, there might be some covert operations going on that might never be made public, but the public response ultimately created a double standard. Pair that double standard with Bidens’ list of 16 hackable sectors (making the assumption that everything else is fair game) and the result is a weak, confusing, public-facing cybersecurity policy.

According to a February Gallup poll, 82% of Americans view cyber terrorism as a critical threat. Cyberterrorism is viewed as a critical threat by more Americans than any other issue studied, including the development of nuclear weapons in North Korea and Iran.

As I write in my next book, “Beyond Biden” (released in November), Americans’ concerns are justified given the scope, scale and severity of cyber attacks against the United States in recent months and the direct impact these attacks have had on Americans .

The United States must recognize that China’s and Russian approaches to war are fundamentally different from ours.

In May, the Russian DarkSide ransomware attack took the Colonial pipeline, which accounts for about 45% of the fuel supply on the east coast, offline. Also in May, the same Russian group that was responsible for the Solarwinds hack targeted 3,000 email accounts in 150 organizations as part of a “continuation of multiple efforts to target government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence-gathering efforts, ”according to Microsoft. .

In June, Russian hackers also forced the shutdown of nine beef factories in the United States and the same group then launched another attack on Kaseya in July, infecting nearly 1,500 organizations around the world. Importantly, experts noted that during the Kaseya attack, “the gang used a level of planning and sophistication closer to high-level government-backed hackers, rather than just a simple operation. criminal “.

President Biden can stand on the podium and attempt to make subtle distinctions between rogue cyber gangs and government sponsored cyber attacks. But we must ask ourselves the question: In two countries ruled by dictators whose power is ultimately secured through the surveillance, control and suppression of dissent, what is the likelihood that such sophisticated cybercriminals will act independently of regimes?

Moreover, in order to effectively combat the ongoing cyber threat, the United States must recognize that China’s and Russian approaches to war are fundamentally different from ours.

For example, the 1999 publication “Unrestricted Warfare” by two Chinese military colonels concludes that there are “virtually endless” new battlefields in modern warfare that blur the lines between soldiers and civilians. Likewise, according to an assessment by the US military, we have not identified an effective counter-strategy to Russian gray zone combat doctrine (or hybrid warfare), which operates between war and peace zones.

As the world becomes increasingly digitally interconnected and the targets of high-value infrastructure reside in the private sector, the threat of cyber warfare to America is dangerous, especially against the backdrop of the changing geopolitical landscape. .

This summer, Beijing and Moscow reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen their strategic partnership by extending their 20-year-old friendship treaty. Russia has also agreed to sign the China Data Security Initiative, an effort launched in response to the Trump administration’s measures to restrict Chinese technologies that pose national security risks. In addition, Russia and China agreed to cooperate on information security and “continue to promote the construction of a global system”.

The goals of Secretary General Xi and President Vladimir Putin to weaken and replace the United States are clearly aligned. Bidens’ inability to respond firmly to these cyber acts of war only reinforces the Chinese and Russian dictatorships.

It is time we took the fight against this invisible war seriously.

