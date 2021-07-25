President Jokowi Expands PPKM Level 4 But With ‘Tweaks’ Health Experts Call It A Very Bad Decision

6 hours ago

The Indonesian government’s decision to relax PPKM level 4 amid the still high level of corona virus transmission is a very poor choice, said Gadjah Mada University epidemiologist Donie Riris Andono.

Because this will lead to an even greater increase in infection cases, it is therefore feared that adding the capacity of treatment beds and health workers may no longer be able to stem the rapid rate of morbidity due. to the new variant of Covid-19, which is easily transmitted.

However, President Joko Widodo said the decision was made “taking into account aspects of health, economy and social dynamics which must be carefully calculated as the fulfillment of people’s daily lives must also be a priority “.

President Joko Widodo has decided to continue implementing the Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) until next week, but with “tweaks” that allow street vendors, grocery stores and small businesses similar to open at set times.

This easing, Jokowi said, was based on “the trend of improving control of the Covid-19 pandemic”. Namely, there has been a “decrease in positive cases, bed availability and transmission rate or positivity rate in several provinces of the island of Java”.

“But we have to be careful in responding to this, we must always be aware of the Delta variant which spreads faster. Considering the aspects of health, economic and social dynamics, I have decided to continue the PPKM Level 4 of the 26 July to August 2., 2021, ”President Joko Widodo said. during a virtual press conference via YouTube of the presidential secretariat, Sunday (07/25).

Jokowi then explained the “PPKM Level 4 Adjustment Rules” whose content was different from those set out in the Interior Minister’s Instruction (Inmendagri) number 22 of 2021.

Legend, The atmosphere of a quiet mall in Bandung City, West Java, Wednesday (7/21/2021). Under the leadership of President Joko Widodo, the Bandung city government has further extended the PPKM.

Adjustments include eating or drinking activities in public places such as food stalls, restaurants, cafes, street vendors, and outdoor hawker stalls allowed to open with strict health protocols until 8:00 p.m. WIB with a maximum capacity of 20 minutes to eat.

“Then street vendors, grocery stores, hairdressers, hawkers, small workshops, laundries, car washes and similar small businesses are allowed to open with strict sanitary protocols until 9:00 p.m. WIB with technical provisions regulated by the regional government. “

Another adjustment is that popular markets that sell products other than basic necessities are also allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 50% until 3:00 p.m. WIB.

“In the meantime, popular markets that sell basic necessities can open as usual with strict health protocols.”

Epidemiologist: political easing decisions are terrible

Gadjah Mada University epidemiologist Donie Riris Andono said the implementation of the emergency PPKM, which lasted 23 days, was “far from the goal” set by the government of reducing cases of infection less than 10,000 per day.

The failure of the goal was achieved because of the attitude of the government, which it described as “lukewarm” in imposing austerity.

According to his observations, this is due to the relatively low number of tests which did not increase much before the implementation of the emergency PPKM and the mobility of people is still high.

On Sunday (07/25) for example, there were 38,679 new positive cases but the number of specimens examined was 124,139. ​​The number examined was lower than the previous day, namely 179,953 specimens.

The daily positivity rate or transmission rate is 31.16%.

So said Donie, it cannot be said that the number of positive cases of Covid-19 which in recent days was below 50,000 has declined.

Legend, Members of Makassar Polrestabes Satlantas distribute masks to motorists during a disciplinary education on health protocol in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Saturday (07/24/2021).

“It’s still at a sloping stage and the transmission is still high. You can’t tell it’s going down, if it’s sloping, yes. Even if it’s going down, it’ll be a very slow drop,” said Donie Riris Andono in Quin Pasaribu. report for BBC News Indonesia, Sunday (07/25).

“Now the transmission continues, people already have the impression that the PPKM failed to stop the transmission. In fact, we are not good enough to perform the PPKM properly for the transmission to continue,” he continued.

Donie is concerned that if the government relaxes community activities, cases of infection will increase even more, as the Delta Covid-19 variant spreads faster.

It is estimated that the increase in the number could reach three times.

If this happens, the measures taken by the government to increase the capacity of nursing beds and health workers will not be enough to stem the increase in cases.

“I appreciate the government’s hard work in trying to meet the oxygen supply, medicine, bed availability. But it’s something very responsive.

“It’s like our house is leaking, we are trying to avoid the leak by adding a bucket in the form of oxygen, medicine or a bed. But we are not trying to cover the leaky roof,” he said. -he explains.

“In a certain period of time with the new variant of Covid-19, we will not be able to meet the offer if it is relaxed.”

Legend, A number of patients are on the terrace of the Emergency Facility (IGD) at the Regional General Hospital (RSUD) Jayapura, Papua, Friday (7/16/2021).

What is the state of the hospitals in Java-Bali?

The Indonesian Hospitals Association (Persi) recorded the bed occupancy rate in Covid-19 referral hospitals nationwide as of July 24, 2021, at 69.29%.

The bed occupancy rate for intensive care or intensive care units reached 74.3%.

Persi’s general secretary, Lia Gardenia Partakusuma, said that while the numbers were declining, caution had to be taken due to the large number of critical patients and the high death threat.

“If possible, we will look not only at the data, but also the actual conditions on the ground,” Lia added to BBC News Indonesia.

“The death rate is still worrying, especially in East Java and Central Java.”