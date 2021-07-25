Moscow: the situation in the Black Sea is artificially increased by external powers





World Get a short url

The Russian military has reported a major escalation in NATO drilling and reconnaissance activity in the Black Sea in recent weeks. Last month, the Royal Navy attempted to test the security of Russia’s maritime borders around Crimea by deploying a destroyer in Russian waters. The incident sparked a major diplomatic scandal between Moscow and London.

External powers are artificially inflating tensions in the Black Sea, and Moscow will closely follow the implementation of the Montreux Convention regulating the transit of warships in and out of the body of water, the Russian foreign ministry said. “In a context of artificial escalation of the situation in the Black Sea by certain non-regional actors, we consider it very urgent to ensure the strict application of the provision of the Montreaux Convention”, told Sputnik a door. -speak of the ministry. “A special role in this regard belongs to Turkey, which has certain rights with regard to the control of the transit of military ships through the strait. We will continue to closely monitor the situation regarding how the provisions of the Convention are implemented in practice. , including in terms of limits of the total maximum tonnage during transit, as well as the maximum tonnage of warships of non-coastal powers in the Black Sea and the length of their stay in the Black Sea area “, added the spokesperson. This week marked the 85th anniversary of the adoption of the Montreux Convention. Signed in 1936, the document aims to guarantee the freedom of passage of merchant ships from all countries in peacetime as in wartime. It does, however, limit the passage of warships with non-maritime powers (i.e. states that do not have a maritime border with the Black Sea) subject to restrictions on the maximum tonnage of entering warships. in the body of water. REUTERS / YORUK ISIK U.S. Legend Class Coast Guard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) sets sail in the Bosphorus en route to the Black Sea in Istanbul, Turkey, April 27, 2021. Under the terms of the treaty, warships of nations not adjacent to the Black Sea cannot stay in its waters for more than 21 days, and their total tonnage cannot exceed 30,000 tons. The United States has violated the Montreux Convention several times in the past. In 2014, the USS Taylor, an Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate, spent 33 days in the Black Sea instead of the 21 allowed by the convention after sustaining damage and needing repairs. Prior to that, during the 2008 Georgia-South Ossetia War, the Pentagon tested the convention by deploying a large auxiliary vessel in the body of water, leading to questions as to whether this action was legal. Last month Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the construction of the Istanbul Canal, an ambitious and controversial $ 10 billion man-made sea-level waterway touted as an alternative to the Bosphorus Strait. Moscow has expressed fears that NATO may use this channel to try to challenge Montreux and deploy more ships in the Black Sea than what is allowed by the treaty. In any case, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has assured that it has the technical means and armament to monitor and track all foreign military ships operating in the Black Sea area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sputniknews.com/world/202107251083457839-moscow-situation-in-black-sea-being-artificially-ratcheted-up-by-outside-powers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos