The name of Prime Minister Modi and SM Shah will be engraved in gold letters for the inking of the Bodo Accord: Himanta Biswa Sarma





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah will be engraved in gold letters for signing the Bodo Accord and ensuring that ‘there is no more division of Assam. Sarma speaking at the Tamulpur Medical School Foundation Laying Ceremony said: When I was a child there was a commotion in Bodoland almost similar to the commotion in Assam. Since 1967 there was a movement and there was a demand to divide Assam by fifty. On January 27 last year, the Indian government signed a pact with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

Sarma said: The Accord ensures that there will be no more division of Assam and that the central issue of protecting the language, culture and tradition of the Bodo people is taken care of. He said: In inking this chord, the names of Modi and Shahs are engraved in gold letters. We will ensure that all clauses of the Agreement are implemented within two years. ” Assam offers up to 23 medical schools. Sarma said Assam has witnessed 5,014 deaths from COVID-19. Soon we reach the doses of Crore Vaccination. The chief minister added that in the past six decades after independence, there were only six medical schools in Assam. However, the BJP-led government after coming to power launched measures for the establishment of 23 new medical schools, few of which are completed while many are in various stages of the implementation process. He further informed that the Assam government, in an effort to come to the aid of families affected by Covid, especially those who have lost family members, has launched the Chief Minister’s Sishu Sewa Achoni, the Chief Minister’s Widow Support Program and the Prathana Program. As part of the Prathana program, a lakh of Rs would be provided to 5,114 relatives of deceased Covid patients. Earlier, giving a major boost to the cancer treatment infrastructure of Assam and the NE, the Union Home Minister inaugurated the radiotherapy block of the National Cancer Institute at GMCH and also dedicated the newly installed advanced linear accelerator machine to the center to serve people. This treatment facility, in addition to dramatically increasing the state’s fight against cancer, is expected to provide assistance to those affected in the region.

