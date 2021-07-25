Geoff Diehl explains Baker’s criticism, Trump support





OTR: candidate for governor Geoff Diehl explains criticism of Charlie Baker, support of Donald Trump

Update: 2:00 p.m. EDT July 25, 2021

ED: HELLO, ITS NDSUAY JULY 25TH. THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR GEOFF DIEHL IS OUR GUEST. LET’S GO TO THE RECORD. HE JOINS THE Mêlée, O CHAR OWNER CHARLIE BAKER IS ENTRY OR EXIT. CAN ITS BRAND OF MORE CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICAN POLICY WIN THE ELECTORS OF HELL? THE CAIDATNDE IS HERE TO MAKE HIS CASE. LEAVE “ON THE RECORD”. >> FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5, THE WORD INSIDE WASHINGTON TO BAKERSFIELD – BE – TWO BEACON HILL. ED: WELCOME TO “ON THE RECORD”. IM ED HARDING WITH NEWSCENTER 5 POLITICAL JOURNALIST JANET .WU JOINING US IN STUDIO-C THIS MORNING IS GEOFF DIEHL, A REPUBLIC CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR I20N. IT IS AN OLD PLYMOUTH 7TH DISTRICT STATE REFRP. HE RUN WITHOUT SUCCESS FOR THE AMERICAN SENATE IN 2018. HE IS A RESIDENT OF WHITN.MA HE IS A GRADUATE FROM LEHIGH UNIVERSITY AND AN EAGLE SCOUT. GREAT TO SEE YOU BACK. GEOFF: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. ED: GOOD END OF JULY. GEOFF: I GET WET JULY. JANET: I CAN BELIEVE IT. MORE THAN THAT AT THIS POINT. LET’S START THIS CONVERSATION. YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT ABOUT THIS. THE CONVERSATION. THEY ARE STOCK OF TWO ELEPHANTS IN THE ROOM FOR THIS CONVERSATION, CHARLIE BAKER AND DONALD TRUMP. SINCE YOU ARE RUNNINGOR F GOVERNOR, LET’S START WITH BAKER. IF BAKER IS RUNNING FOR A THIRD TERM, WHY DO YOU THINK YOU CAN BEAT HIM? GEF: FIRST, I THINK WE ARE OPEN TO SEE IF CHARLIE WILL RUN, IF KAREN DECIDES TO RUN. I HOPE HE MAKES A DECISION. I THINK PEOPLE OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY WOULD LIKE TO KNOW WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT SERVING THE POTENTIAL THIRD MANDATE. IF HE RUNS, THAT’S GOOD. I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO HAVE THIS DEBATE ON WHERE ARE ITS VALUES AND WHERE IT WANTS TO GO WITH THE STATE. MY TIME IN THE SERVICE OF LEGISLATURE, RUNNING FOR THE AMERICAN SENATE IN 2018, GIVEN ME A CHANCE TO TRAVEL THE STATE, TO LEARN ABOUT DIFFERENT REGIONS ABOUT WHAT IS IMPORTANT. HE AND I CAN DIFFER ON SOME THINGS LIKE TCI, FOR EXAMPLE. HAVE THIS DEBATE, WHICH IS IMPORTANT FOR THIS PRIMARY. JANET: GIVE US ANY OTHER PROBLEMS THAT THE REPUBLICS WILL BE FROM YOUR STATUS INSTEAD OF CHARLIE BAKER. GEOFF: UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE IS ON THE TABLE. THE FEDERAL MONEY THAT ENTERED, $ 5.3 BILLION. I KNOW THE LEGISLATURE HAS TAKEN THIS. CHARLIE BAKER HAD INCOME FROM UNINTENDED TAX INCOME, POSSIBLY $ 1.5 BILLION. THEY IMPOSES ALL THE BURDEN ON SMALL BUSINESSES TO REPAY CH UNMAGE’S TRUST FUND. I THINK FEDERAL MONEY HAS BEEN ALLOCATED TO HELP THESE SMALL BUSINESSES RECOVER. I THINK IT WAS ALSO GOOD FOR THE GOVERNOR IF HE DECIDED TO PUT THAT MONEY THERE. BUT HE TOLD SMALL BUSINESSES HE WOULD PREFER TO SPEND IT ELSEWHERE. I THINK SO NOW, UNEMPLOYMENT AND SMALL BUSINESS TAKEOVER INSURANCE IS IMPORTANT. WE HAVE FEDERAL EXPENSES ON THE POINT OF HITTING US IN A BIG WAY, CAUSING INFLATION. I THINK THAT WE MUST SEEK TO MAKE THESE ENTERPRISES WORK WITH THE WORKERS THEY NEED. I THINK ALSO, CHARLIE ALLOWED UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE TO HAVE THIS IMPROVEMENT. I THINK WE MUST LAND FROM THIS SO THAT PEOPLE ARE INCENTIVE TO RETURN TO THE WKOR METHOD. ED: GOVERNOR BAKER HAS ONE OF THE HIGHEST APPROVAL VALUES OF ANY GOVERNOR IN RECENT HISTORY. IT IS STILL HOLDING IT THROUGH. EVEN IF YOU ARE COMPARING IN THE COUNTRY. IF YOU WON THE GOP PRIMARY WHY DO YOU THINK YOU CAN WIN IN A VERY BLUE AND PROGRESSIVE STE? AT GEOFF: I THINK IF YOU GO BACK AND LOOK AT ETH NUMBERS, IN 2018 YOU MAY BE SURPRISED WHO WAS THE THIRD VOTE -GETTER IN THE RACE. CHARLIE BAKER AND ELIZABETH WARRENHE WERE THE TWO TOP. I BEHIND PEOPLE LIKE MAURA HEALEY, THE NOMINEE OF THE GOVERNORS OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. I THINK WE HAVE ABOUT A MILLION Voter. WE THINK 2022 LOOKS LIKE – IF IT LOOKS LIKE KELI 2018, MAYBE 1.8-2 MILLION Voters. WE CAN WE ARE JUST THERE WITH THE QUANTITY OF Voters who support me. NOT ONLY IN ELEMENTARY BUT ALSO IN GENERAL ELECTIONS. JANET: ABOUT ANY YESAR CAMPAIGN ISSUES, OR I MUST SAY ELECTIONS SHOULD SEE WITH THE PANDEMIC. WHAT IS YOUR RATING ABOUT H BAKER HAS TREATED THE PANDEMIC? WE HAVE SEEN, FOR EXAMPLE, A TIP IN CASES IN PROVINCETOWN AND CAPE COD LATEST, CAN THE ADMINISTRATION BE FAULTY TO BE MORE RESPONSIVE THAN PROACTIVE? GEOFF: Look, I think this goes back to when the president was in office, he tried to create a travel ban so we didn’t have people coming from the infection zone in our country. THERE HAS BEEN A FEEDBACK ON THIS, NOT JUST WITH GOVERNOR BAKER, BUT LOCAL LEGISLATORS SAYING IT IS ASIAN HATE. IT WAS NOT. IT WAS TINY TO PREVENT CITIZENS FROM ENTERING AN INFECTED AREA. WE WERE GOING WHERE THERE WERE OBVIOUSLY THE LOCKS. IT WAS A SINGLE RELEASE. FIRST OF ALL, LARGE BOX RETAILERS WERE ALLOWED TO REMAIN OPEN WHILE SMALL BUSINESSES WERE FORCED TO KEY OSRIGHT AWAY. OF COURSE, WE KNOW THAT SCHOOLS ARE ESSENTIALLY CLOSING IN 2020. I HAVE TWO DAUGHTERS. BOTH WERE AT HIGH SCHOOL AT THE TIME. 2020 WAS, THERE WAS NO END OF YEAR. IT DISSOLVES NOTHING. THEN 2021 WAS EVEN MORE CHALLENGES WITH THE COHORTES. THING IS, I THINK THE STATE WASN’T PREPARED FOR A PANDEMIC LIKE, T CLEARLY. AND EDUCATION IS PART OF THESE LARGE AREAS. JANET: IS CHARLI BAKER DOING A GOOD JOB? ED: YOU MUST LOOK AT THE DECISIONS – GEOFF: YOU MUST LOOK AT THE DECISIONS OF THE SECRETARY OF HEALTH OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE. THERE WERE OFFICIALS SAYING TO PUT THE PEOPLE BACK INTO THE MIX THAT HAD RETURNED COV.ID TO THE UNINFECTED POPULATION. IT WAS BAD DECISIONS. JANET: I WANT TO GO BACK TO SOMETHING YOU SAID A FEW MINUTES AGO. ARE YOU SAYING THERE WAS NO ASIAN HATE AS A RESULT OF THE PANDEMIC? GEF: NO, I SAY THEY WERE TRYING TLUO MP AND DONALD TRUMPS DECISIONO T PROTECTING US CITIZENS. JANET: BUT DO YOU BELIEVE THERE WAS ASIAN HATE? FEM: SURE. ABSOLUTELY. I ALSO UNDERSTAND OUR INVOLVEMENT IN THE GULF WAR CAUSED A LOT OF TENSION WITH THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY. THI INK WE ARE A VERY INCLUSIVE COUNTRY. ESPECIALLY MASSACHUSETTS IS A VERY INCLUSIVE STATE. PTHERE SWA PAINTS THE PRESIDENT AS SOMEONE WHO WAS FOCUSED ON – JANET: DON’T YOU THINK IT WAS RIGHT? GEOFF: I DON’T THINK IT WAS RIGHT. ED: MENTIONED THE CHAOS OF EDUCATION. T OR CURIOSITY, CITY OF BOSTON, MAYOR OF BOSTONS I SAY RHTIG NOW, MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED IN SCHOOLS IN BOSTON. GOVERNOR SAYS IT’S UP TO INDIVIDUAL COMMUNITIES. WHAT IS YOUR BELIEF IN THIS? GEOFF: SO DIFFERENT COMMUNITIES HAVE RESPECTED DIFFERENTLY WITH THE WAY THEY PROTECT THEIR CITIZENS. IF BOSTON HAS A HIGHER INFECTIO RATE, THIS MAY BE THE BEST WAY TO TAKE IT. AS A STATEDEWI POLICY I THINK THE CITY SHOULD MAKE THESE DECISIONS. OVERALL I THINK THE STATE IS GETTING TO THE POINT ALL WE HAVE A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED. IF THESE VACCINATIONS ARE DOING THEIR WORK, WE MUST BE OK. ED: TURN ON DONALD TRUMP. THERE ARE TWO ELEPHANTS IN THE BEDROOM. THE OTHER IS DONALD TRUMP. YOU SUPPORTED HIM, CO-CHAIR OF HIS MASSACHUSETTS CAMPAIGN IN 2016. DO YOU THINK DONALD TRUMP IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE JANUARY 6 INVASION ON THE AMERICAN CAPITOL AND SHOULD HE BE HELD RESPONSIBLE? GEOFF: WELL, FIRST, IM LAL FOR THIS SURVEY UNTIL JANUARY 6. I THINK THINGS HAPPENED THAT EVERYBODY WANTS TO KNOW. . I THINK IT WAS A HORRID SITUATION. JUST LIKE ALL ETH RIOTS WAS HORRID. I DON’T THINK HE WAS NECESSARILY RESPONSIBLE STRONG. I THINK THERE WERE A LOT OF POLITICAL LEADERS WHO HAVE COME TO WASHINGTON AND EXPRESS YOUR POLITICAL VISIONS. I THINK THIS IS SOMETHING THAT IS UNFORTUNATELY WON BY BAD ACTORS THAT CAME THIS DAY. JANET: ISN’T RESPONSIBLE FOR TELLING THEM ABOUT THE AMERICAN CAPITAL AND LETTING KNOW EXACTLY WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT THE ELECTION? GEOFF: I SERVED AS A PARLIAMENT. WE HAVE MANY ADVOCACY GROUPS THAT HAVE SAID TO COME INTO OUR OFFICE AND TELL US WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT THE BUILDINGS. I DO NOT SEE WHAT HIS RESPONSIBILITY IS. : ED HAD TO TALK ABOUT DOLDNA TRUMP, BUT IF TRUMP WAS STILL RUNNING, WOULD YOU SUPPORT HIM? GEF: WELL SR, I SUPPORTED HIM IN 2016. I THINK THE POLIESCI ARE FANTASTIC. HE HAS NOT ANNOUNCED HIS RACE. BUT IF HE IS RUNNING, IF THE POLICIES ARE THE SAME, I THINK I SUPPORT HIM. THE REAL QUESTION IN THIS ELECTORAL CYCLE IS TO BE GNGOI WHY DID CHARLIE BAKER NOT SUPPORT THE PRESIDENT AND HIS POLICIES? I UNDERSTAND SOME PEOPLE DON’T LIKE HER WAY OF SPEAKING OR TWEET. AT THE SAME TIME, CHARLIE BAKER NEVEHAR DA RELATIONSHIP WITH A REPUBLIC PRESIDENT. THIS IS A BIG FACTOR. JANET: DO YOU THINK THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN FROM DONALD TRUMP? GEF: OF I DON’T KNOW. I DON’T THINK YOU OR ANYBODY KNOWS. I THINK STATES ARE LOONGKI IN THEIR ELECTION PROCEDURES TO SEE IF POLICY IS TIGHT TO ENSURE YOU HAVE VALID ELECTION LAWS. I THINK HERE OF MASSACHUSETTS, I MEET JIM LYONS AS PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, PREPARING TO PROMOTE A VICTOR IDENTIFICATION BULLETIN ISSUE. I THINK WEIL WL HAVING THIS JANET: YOU DON’T WANT TO weigh in on this now? GEOFF: I CAN’T TELL YOU IF HE DID OR DIDN’T GET SLEN FROM HIM. I tended to doubt that there was an effort of steel. BUT I THINK SOME STATES HAD DIFFERENT ELECTION LAWS. ED: EVEN IF ALL THE EVIDENCE SEEMS TO INDICATE IT WASN’T – AT LEAST INCREASING EVIDENCE NOW? GEOFF: I ALSO DON’T THINK THE 2016 ELECTION WAS STOLEN BY RUSSIANS TRYING TO INCLUDE DONALD TR UMP. BOTH PARTS SEEM

The former state representative is the first Republican candidate to enter the 2022 race for governor in Massachusetts.

