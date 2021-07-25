Chinese authorities attack online church service, force pastors to stop preaching





Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials reportedly raided a virtual religious service in Guangdong province that was meeting on Zoom. Authorities Forced Pastor Mao Zhibin and Elder Chu Yanqing of Shenzhen Trinity Gospel Harvest Church to Stop Preaching as Other CCP Officials Locked themselves in Church Building International Christian Concern reported. Chinese authorities once again disrupted a church service hosted by Shenzhen Trinity Gospel Harvest Church last Sunday. To see: https://t.co/8RKwiD5xwP International Christian Concern (@persecutionnews) July 23, 2021 the incident took place on July 11, nearly three months after church member Shi Minglei, also known as Hope, fled to the United States. Hope was also participating in the online worship service bombarded by authorities. Shenzhen Trinity Gospel, which advocates for justice in China, has seen many CCP protesters join the young church since its founding just four years ago. Since Pastor Mao and Elder Shen Ling began supporting Pastor Wang Yi’s “Joint Pastors’ Declaration: A Declaration for the Sake of the Christian Faith” of the Early Rain Alliance Church, more Church members have been targeted by the CCP. It comes shortly after the CCP’s centenary when pastors of China’s Three Self-Governing Churches were ordered to adjust their sermons to include parts of a speech President Xi Jinping gave on July 1. Xi has ordered all religions to “sinize” to ensure they are loyal to the officially atheist party. Christians in China say this is the worst persecution against them since Chairman Mao Zedong. The Chinese government continues to take steps to remove religious material from Christians as the Communist regime strives to eliminate the religious community. Like CBN News reported in May, the Communist government took Christian WeChat’s accounts offline. Users receive the following message when trying to access it: “(We) have received a report that (this account) violates the ‘Provisions for the Management of Public Account Information Services of Internet Users’ and its account has been blocked and suspended.” In addition, the Bible Apps have been removed from the Chinese App Store and the paper versions can no longer be purchased online. Last year, hundreds of crosses were removed from religious buildings in just one province over a four-month period. China is ranked 17th on Open Doors 2021 Global Watch List countries where Christians suffer the most persecution. *** Please sign up for CBN newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you continue to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective. ***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/july/chinese-authorities-raid-online-church-service-force-pastors-to-stop-preaching The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos