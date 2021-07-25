EDITORIAL: Congress Should Stop Drafting Bills Targeting Donald Trump





ANALYSIS / OPINION:

It would be good for the country if the bright minds who found a way to solve the COVID-19 crisis could now turn their attention to the other disease plaguing the civic life of nations: Trump’s inconvenience syndrome.

It’s unclear exactly why, but the mere mention of his name throws Democrats into stroke. They stop being rational whenever he’s the topic of conversation, twisting weirdly as they plot and plot to find ways to prevent him from occupying the White House again.

The final example is a bill proposed to the United States House of Representatives by Pennsylvania Democrat Brendan Boyle to effectively amend the Constitution by requiring the president to now be a member of the body, which is not required. currently. The legislation is being proposed, he says, in response to the idea that Trump may be handed the hammer in the future, thus placing him, after the vice president, second in succession to the presidency.

This name of Donald Trumps would even be thrown as a potential speaker in the People’s House should serve as a wake-up call that our current demands must be changed in the name of protecting our nation and our democracy, Boyle said in a statement.

The legal, electoral and constitutional mechanisms involved in making Trump president in this way are so long, laborious, and unlikely that it’s hard to take the idea seriously. For this to happen, Republicans would have to regain control of the House, impeach the president, get the Senate to vote on a bipartisan basis to impeach the president, stop the confirmation of a new vice president in at least one chamber of Congress , and, with the vice-presidency vacant, start the entire impeachment and impeachment process all over again.

You could credibly do this in a novel or a movie; you couldn’t do it in real life. There are too many obstacles to overcome but that is not the point. Democrats are starting to look stupid and make the nation seem concerned about a threat that doesn’t exist.

Democrats have impeached Trump twice. The second time, after January 6, it was with the intention that the Senate would forbid him to run for president again because he removed him from office. Their determination to make it a reality by changing government institutions rather than beating it in 2024 is shameful and as bad as anything they’ve blamed it for doing.

There are important issues that Congress must deal with. Helping to turn the economy around so that it can resume job creation is probably the most important. Finding a way to deal with the debt accumulated by the COVID-19 emergency spending is another. Trying to stop Trump from taking over the presidency by shutting down all possible avenues to 1600 Pennsylvania could be good for raising small dollar funds from seniors living on fixed incomes.

Yet this should not be a political priority. It is a waste of Congress and the peoples’ time.

