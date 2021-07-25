Security Council condemns Varosha’s decision







An abandoned building is seen in the uninhabited suburb of Famagusta in Varosha, in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus. The US and the EU should understand that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threats are real, the author says.

After more than two days and a third draft of conclusions, the United Nations Security Council in New York has finally condemned statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leaders regarding plans for the partial opening of Varosha, the party south of Famagusta which has been fenced. and abandoned since Turkey invaded northern Cyprus in 1974. The prolonged and intense diplomatic consultations stemmed from British objections to the wording of the declaration, which blamed Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots. These objections were finally overcome after significant pressure from all other UNSC countries (US, Russia, China and France) as well as from India and Ireland. The final statement confirms the previous UNSC statement regarding negative developments in Varosha (October 9, 2020). References are also made to resolutions 550 and 789, reaffirming that any attempt to colonize any part of Varosha by anyone other than its inhabitants is unacceptable and that no action should be taken which is not in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. It is also underlined that the United Nations Security Council condemns the announcement made on July 20 by the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders of the continued opening of part of the closed area of ​​Varosha. The United Nations Security Council expressed its deepest regret at the unilateral actions that went against previous resolutions and declarations, and called for an immediate reversal of this line of conduct and of all measures taken in Varosha since. October 2020. In addition, he called for the implementation of previous resolutions which provide for the transfer of Varosha under UN administration. The declaration concluded with the UN commitment to a lasting solution to the Cypriot problem on the basis of a bicommunity and bizonal federation with political equality. In the face of relevant UNSC resolutions, Turkey insists on a two-state solution. Diplomatic sources on Friday expressed Greece’s satisfaction with the final text, as, among others, resolutions 550 and 789 on the status of Varosha are reaffirmed. They also pointed out that for the first time an explicit reference is made to Turkish leaders and Turkish Cypriot leaders while the statement last October only referred to an announcement made in Ankara.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1165117/security-council-slams-varosha-moves/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos