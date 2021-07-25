What Xi is trying to achieve

Watch the stock prices of companies listed in the United States like New Oriental



EDU

(EDU) and TAL Education



TAL

(TAL) being crushed by the government’s new policy can lead to questioning whether China is trying to appropriate Americans, even at the expense of its own economy.

The answer is no. Again, the key is control.

When the memo leaked that China could ban profits in private education, Chinese news sites lit up.

Parents: Private schools are charging higher and higher fees, we read on Netease. Isn’t that illegal? This corresponds to one of the government’s motivations: to control the price of education. The other can be guessed from the recent guidelines published by the Ministry of Education and a group of other government agencies: Guided by Xi Jinpings Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, they start after a preamble, fully implement the party’s education policy.

This is nothing new. Arrived on the scene in 2012, Xi Jinping had an application made ( ) to provide daily instruction on Xi Jinping’s thought. He remade the history of the Communist Party by making the Taiwanese a simple mistake on the benevolence of the mainland people, and he oversaw an overhaul of official school curricula to emphasize English and re-emphasize on political studies. Xi has stepped up oversight of education outside the normal system, and he has pushed people like Jack Ma out of leadership positions in their own institutions for fear of giving them a platform to influence minds.

There is no part of the Chinese system that is treated with more respect and that is more off limits to private operators than education. Chinese are prohibited from attending international schools in China, with a few exceptions for star athletes and movie stars issued by the Foreign Ministry. The Chinese Communist Party views the education system primarily as a system to instill loyalty and give young people unconditional acceptance of the Party’s version of reality. This includes the Party’s side of the story, the virtue of leadership, undoubted success in supporting public goals, and selfless commitment to improving the lives and safety of every citizen of the PRC. It should be noted that this is a modern version of the well-known Imperial China exam system, which was more of a test of worth and fidelity than a test of proficiency.

Besides ideological control, the Chinese government simply does not like private parties controlling hard currencies, which they can use abroad rather than in the Chinese monopoly money market.

Why did they never let private companies operate schools in the first place? Basically, because private education never really mattered. The Chinese government owns the profitable and monopolized sectors and leaves the service companies to a teeming and fragmented private sector with few legal protections. Private education is one of the low-value businesses that will never support the emergence of a sustainable market leader.

Perhaps the only truly shocking part of this recent drama is that conservative institutions, managing teachers ‘and firefighters’ pension funds, have invested in listed private education companies in China. The Ontario Health Care Pension Plan Trust Fund owns 1.5% of GOTU, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which also owns a stake in NEW, owns 1%. . The Monetary Authority of Singapore owns nearly 2% of the EDU, and the Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado has invested $ 15 million of its members’ money. The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America owns 30,000 shares of NEW. Risk, it seems, is a concept of the old economy.

Investors can reasonably wonder, as Xi Jinping clears the field for private companies, whether China intends to have a foreign economy. This suggests planning that maybe gives them too much credit. The reality is that Xi Jinping has botched all the bold initiatives he has taken, all because he is driven by ideological goals and does not understand the consequences. There was the campaign to internationalize the renminbi and make it convertible, culminating in the IMF’s forced decision to include the renminbi in its basket of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), after which efforts were quietly withdrawn. There was the project to combine the satellite towns of the metropolises into mega-cities, a project which generated insanely overheated real estate prices and nothing more. Now there is the effort to bring Hong Kong in line which, like the internationalization of the renminbi, is declared a success even as Hong Kong’s economy and culture is on the brink of disaster.

But as we know from the tragic history of China under Mao Zedong, the Party leaders reserve the right to destroy the country in the service of their own power. This is indeed an inherited problem, where for two millennia the emperors implemented policies that were disasters for the people and even for themselves, and with an unchallenged lifetime mandate they could exercise. absolute power during decades of dementia.