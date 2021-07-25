



The Cleveland Indians, soon to be the Guardians, shouldn’t expect to have Donald Trump as a guest anytime soon.

Trump, who now calls himself a former baseball fan, has been attending professional sports games for decades. However, the former president is among those unhappy with the Indian name change, but not because he wanted to see star pitcher Shane Bieber wearing Avengers on his jersey next year.

Donald Trump unhappy with Cleveland Indians’ name change

Former President Trump denounces the name change of the Cleveland Indians.

“Can anyone believe that the Cleveland Indians, a legendary and beloved baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians?

More: https://t.co/4hSGalNICQ pic.twitter.com/i6Ju5VxfNt

– KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 23, 2021

Many social media users disliked the Indians’ decision to become the Guardians. Trump probably would have been among them if Twitter and Facebook hadn’t banned his accounts earlier this year.

The former president instead expressed his grievances in a press release on Friday, July 23. Although he now sends daily updates on everything from the pandemic to political commentary, his 129-word statement focused only on the team name change, which will take effect after the 2021 season.

“The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled, and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe that such things are happening. A small group of people with absolutely crazy ideas and policies are forcing these things to happen. changes to destroy our culture and our heritage At some point people will take no more!

Donald J. Trump

Trump also suggested that Native Americans would be among the most irritated by the name change. Jeff Pierce, executive director of the American Indian Education Center in Cleveland and the People not Mascots group, would likely disagree.

It’s supposed to represent us, but it’s a caricature of us indigenous people, and it’s not acceptable, Pierce told the New York Post. It was a harmful name because when people are grouped together like a caricature, it is dehumanizing to the group of people he represents.

Trump has historically criticized those who called on teams to change their names and images

This is far from the first time Trump, who turned 75 in June, has publicly criticized sports franchises for changing names or imagery.

The Washington football team announced in July 2020 that they would remove all Native American markings and images. Trump lambasted Washington and Cleveland for considering name changes for what he called a desire to be politically correct.

They name teams by FORCE, not weakness, Trump wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Trump also criticized then-President Barack Obama for publicly suggesting in October 2013 that Washington should have changed its name and image.

The president should not say [Washington] change their name, our country has much more serious problems! Trump wrote. FOCUS on them, no nonsense.

Atlanta Braves could be next team to disappoint Trump

Cleveland and Washington aren’t the only professional sports teams that could change their names and brands in the years to come.

The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Blackhawks and Kansas City Chiefs are among those with a history of problematic imagery. Ahead of the 2020 season, Chiefs banned Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing from Arrowhead Stadium.

Although Braves fans have been doing the tomahawk chop for years, the team temporarily stopped encouraging the gesture in 2019. Ryan Helsley, a relief pitcher for the Cardinals and a member of the Cherokee Nation, called the chant down. and the disrespectful movement.

Braves fans started chop again in April 2021. Fans were unable to do so last year as Truist Park did not welcome fans during the pandemic shortened season.

At the time of publication, none of the three teams had announced plans to change their name or brand. If or when they do, we should expect Trump to return to war.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @ sportscasting19.

RELATED: Former Washington CB Fred Smoot Publicly Revealed What He Wanted From The Teams Next Name

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportscasting.com/donald-trump-self-admitted-former-baseball-fan-ripped-cleveland-indians-name-change-people-cleveland-cannot-thrilled/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos