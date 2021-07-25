“I used the jibe of illegitimate children because …”: explains Salman Khurshid | Latest India News

Top Congressman Salman Khurshid said his illegitimate children were making fun of the Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill aimed at “grabbing the eyes”.

Khurshid was speaking to Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha on ‘The Interview’ where the veteran politician spoke about spying on individuals through Pegasus software, the future of the Congress party, the Uttar Pradesh population control bill and other questions.

Regarding the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle, Khurshid said ministers were ditched like a “hot potato” before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle. Although he agreed that the cabinet reshuffle is the prime minister’s prerogative, Khurshid said the move leaves a lot of questions.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

“The espionage scandal is just the tip of the iceberg”

Salman Khurshid called the spy scandal involving the Pegasus software very serious. “I think there is a very sinister element in this kind of espionage. And we’ve probably only heard the tip of the iceberg,” Khurshid said.

The government has been the target of the opposition for allegedly spying on certain politicians and businessmen through the Pegasus software.

On the sudden exit of ministers from the Union’s Cabinet

“Khurshid said that the exit of some cabinet ministers leaves a lot of questions.” They were the front line ministers of the government, having done no worse or better than anyone else in the cabinet. They would have been surprised if they were abandoned, “said the president of Congress.

“And it wasn’t like they got to do party work or asked to do something more important. But they just fell like a hot potato,” the veteran politician said, adding, “You get a little sense of empathy about what you have to go through when this kind of thing happens.”

Will he sympathize with Union Minister Amit Shah if he is shown the door?

Khurshid said that people can feel bad for anyone. “But I think in terms of political analysis there is a lot of concern about his political style.”

“But Amit Shah succeeded. He obviously had support from above and below, in the sense that he was not picked up out of nowhere. And so, we have to recognize that he is not a person without roots, ”Khurshid added.

Watch the full interview below:

“No Dhritrashta Syndrome in Congress”

He also denied that the party suffers from “Dhritrashtra syndrome” – a reference to members of the only Gandhi family who hold the highest office: “There is nothing written in stone that says he There can be no ruler The Gandhis never proclaimed this either. But you have to accept the reality on the ground – that thousands of people feel a particular attachment to the Gandhis, ”he added, while advocating a policy of consensus rather than organizational elections which he said divide.

He also questioned the intention of the leaders of the Group of 23 of the party who expressed their dissatisfaction with the functioning of the party and called for his rejig. “Why didn’t they raise these questions when they were going up the ladder? He added that you don’t kick the ladder after you get to the top.

‘UP anti-humanitarian bill, against the poor’

Unless directly saying that the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s recent population control bill is anti-Muslim, Khurshid has said the bill is anti-humanitarian. Khurshid said he did not call the communal bill “unless the BJP thinks so,” but anti-poor. He said the measure would deprive many less privileged communities of government benefits. “The atomic bomb was progressive, but ultimately led to incidents like Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

Asked about his jibe on “illegitimate children,” the congressional leader said that since he is being asked about these issues, he decided to give a provocative answer: you can’t be boring, he said.

On a comment asking Congress to think big “like the BJP”

“I never thought of saying, ‘Let’s be like the BJP.’ Ideologically, we don’t have to, we can’t. Even if we can’t come to power for 100 years, we shouldn’t and won’t be one. BJP, ”Khurshid said. But he said there are certain things about the BJP “or any other political party for that matter” that we should take inspiration from. “If the BJP goes to dry land and says this is where my next harvest will be, why can’t we say something similar where we have a lot more for ourselves than just dry land?” Khurshid said. He added that if the BJP can be bold in ambition, we can at least be bold in hope.